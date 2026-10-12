Falck: Half of Swedish employees sit over 7 hours a day

Nearly half of Swedish office workers spend more than seven hours a day seated at their desks, according to a workplace health report published by Falck.

Digitalization Drives the Sitting Surge

The findings, based on over 26,000 health and work environment profiles, highlight a gradual decline in daily physical activity across Swedish workplaces.

Entitled “Stillasittande i arbetslivet 2026,” the Falck report reveals that 49 percent of surveyed employees log upwards of seven hours of sitting during a standard workday. Åsa Miemois, a health developer at Falck, told the Swedish news agency TT that modern technology and widespread digitalization have systematically engineered natural movement out of daily routines. The shift toward remote and hybrid work following the pandemic has further accelerated this sedentary trajectory, creating environments where prolonged sitting goes largely unchecked.

Mental Fatigue Follows Prolonged Immobility

Prolonged immobilization at a desk does not merely affect musculoskeletal health. It correlates closely with escalating mental fatigue and stress.

One-third of employees who sit between seven and nine hours daily report stress levels high enough to pose direct risks to their health. Miemois notes that this physical and mental exhaustion frequently leads to passive recovery habits, such as scrolling on a smartphone during breaks, which inadvertently overloads the brain with information instead of providing true rest.

Shifting Responsibility Back to Employers

To combat the physiological toll of continuous desk work, health experts recommend integrating micro-breaks throughout the working day. These include taking brisk lunch walks, standing during telephone calls or digital meetings, and utilizing structured movement pauses during extended conferences.

Miemois emphasizes that employers carry a distinct responsibility to treat sedentariness as a core occupational health and safety issue, rather than shifting the burden entirely onto employees through superficial perks like temporary gym memberships.