Home » News » Jackson Mora: From MMA Fighter and Luxury Life to Prison and Overcrowding in Ancón I

Former martial arts fighter and promoter Jackson Mora is facing severe prison conditions at the Ancón 1 maximum-security facility in Peru, where he shares a cell with up to seven other inmates amid a backdrop of severe overcrowding, according to television program Cuarto Poder.

Mora was transferred to the prison following a judicial order issued on July 12, 2026. He is currently serving a 15-month preventive detention period while prosecutors investigate his alleged involvement in an economic criminal network known as “Los Arquitectos del Fraude” (The Architects of Fraud).

From Luxury to Confinement in Pavilion 2

The footage showed the martial arts promoter, nicknamed 'El Terco', standing alongside dozens of prisoners in a concrete courtyard within Pavilion 2.

The reality of Mora’s current environment represents a departure from his previous life of foreign travel and luxury accommodations. Inside Pavilion 2, he lives in close quarters shared with other detainees.

The facility faces immense strain due to chronic overpopulation. While Ancón 1 was originally engineered to hold a maximum capacity of 1,500 inmates, current operational numbers exceed 3,700 individuals, forcing multiple detainees into spaces never designed for such occupancy.

Security Vulnerabilities and Institutional Findings

The surprise inspection that captured Mora’s reemergence also exposed widespread technological and structural failures across the maximum-security complex. INPE President Abraham Lescano confirmed that essential surveillance technology—including body scanners, X-ray equipment, and closed-circuit security cameras—remains largely obsolete or entirely inoperable.

Photo: AP Noticias

Investigators discovered that none of the facility’s 90 installed security cameras possessed the capability to store video feeds in real time, preventing authorities from maintaining a historical record of prisoner movements. Inspections of communal areas revealed that inmates had damaged facility infrastructure, cutting protective ceiling meshes and removing security bars in the dining hall’s restrooms to smuggle illicit items, including mobile devices and narcotics, into the cell blocks.

Searches of confiscated contraband phones, including a device belonging to inmate Jimmy Bazán Valderrama—known as ‘Chato Bazán’, who is serving a 35-year sentence—demonstrated that organized crime leaders continued orchestrating extortion schemes and kidnappings targeting external businesses directly from their cells.

The Public Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Mora’s legal troubles stem from allegations that he participated in a criminal organization that allegedly diverted nearly 10 million soles in public funds from the Municipality of Pueblo Nuevo located in Chincha. Prosecutors claim the funds were channeled through a private entity, FFC MMA SAC.

Photo: Willax

The case drew media scrutiny toward Tilsa Lozano, who married Mora on November 25, 2022. Speaking to television program América Hoy, Lozano distanced herself from the ongoing proceedings, stating that she has had no relationship with him for over a year and a half.

As the 15-month preventive detention order moves forward, judicial authorities continue evaluating the scope of the alleged network alongside co-accused individuals.