Australian Engineer Robert Pether Returns to Ireland After Five Years Imprisoned in Iraq

Australian construction engineer Robert Pether arrived back in Ireland on Monday following an ordeal that included imprisonment in Iraq and a subsequent prolonged travel ban. Reunited with his wife Desree and their children at Dublin Airport, Pether concluded a case that drew international legal scrutiny over a bitter contract dispute with the Central Bank of Iraq.

The 51-year-old engineer landed at Dublin Airport shortly after 9:45 am on Monday, according to RTÉ.ie, after departing Baghdad via Turkey. His return brings an end to a case that began in April 2021 when Pether and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan, both working for the Dubai-based CME Consulting, flew into Baghdad for a scheduled meeting with bank officials. Instead of resolving a financial disagreement over the reconstruction of the Iraqi Central Bank headquarters, the men were detained.

Arrest, Trial, and Imprisonment in Baghdad

Following their detention in April 2021, Pether and Radwan were held without formal charges for nearly six months before facing a speedy trial. According to reporting from BBC, the two men were convicted on fraud charges and sentenced to five years in prison alongside a joint fine of $12m (A$18.4m, £8.8m). The bank accused the men of stealing money from the project.

The conditions of Pether’s confinement drew severe international condemnation. In March 2022, a report from the United Nations working group on arbitrary detention concluded that the arrest violated international law and amounted to an “enforced disappearance.” The UN body documented that Pether was held in a 2-by-2-metre cell with permanent lighting, subjected to blindfolding, death threats, and psychological abuse. The Iraqi government has previously denied allegations of ill-treatment.

Legal battles ran parallel to the imprisonment. In 2023, the International Chamber of Commerce’s Court of Arbitration ruled that the Central Bank of Iraq was at fault in the contract dispute with CME Consulting, ordering the bank to pay $13m to the firm, as noted by the BBC.

Health Deterioration and the Exit Obstacle

Pether was released from jail last year after serving four and a half years of his sentence, but his freedom remained heavily restricted. As Roscommon Herald reported, his family in Elphin, County Roscommon, had campaigned tirelessly, fearing he would die in Iraq due to rapidly declining health.

Photo: BBC

Pether stated upon his return that he had been released from prison “hours away from death, my body shutting down, after months of critical illness and excruciating pain,” as reported by RTÉ.ie. Despite leaving prison, he remained trapped in the country without a passport, visa, or identity documents, barred by travel restrictions from seeking necessary medical care abroad.

Photo: RTE.ie

Milestone Date Details Detention April 2021 Arrested in Baghdad alongside Khalid Radwan over a business dispute with the Central Bank of Iraq. UN Finding March 2022 UN working group rules detention arbitrary and in breach of international law. Arbitration Ruling 2023 ICC Court of Arbitration rules Central Bank of Iraq at fault, ordering a $13m payment to CME Consulting. Prison Release 2025 Conditionally released from jail due to deteriorating health, but kept under a strict travel ban. Return to Ireland October 2026 Travel ban lifted after court dismisses proceedings; returns to Dublin via Turkey.

Diplomatic Efforts and Safe Return

The resolution of the case followed extensive negotiations involving diplomatic officials from Ireland, Australia, Egypt, and Iraq, alongside Pether’s international pro-bono legal team at Slaney Advisors. The Irish Times noted that an Iraqi court ultimately dismissed the remaining proceedings and lifted the travel ban due to a lack of evidence.

Australian engineer Robert Pether leaves Iraq five years after arrest | ABC NEWS

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed the departure following years of persistent advocacy, noting she spoke with Pether prior to his flight from Baghdad. Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee thanked the Australian government, the Iraqi prime minister, Iraq’s foreign minister, and the Irish Government for their coordinated approach in securing the engineer’s release.

At Dublin Airport, surrounded by his wife Desree and sons Oscar and Flynn, Pether expressed gratitude to those who advocated for his family during what his wife described as an absolute nightmare filled with last-minute obstacles. Taoiseach Micheál Martin commended the efforts on social media, while Irish health authorities confirmed that Galway University Hospital and the National Ambulance Service are prepared to provide Pether with the medical care he requires.