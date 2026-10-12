NCT WISH Releases New Mini-Album ‘I SPY’ Ahead of Gocheok Sky Dome Concerts

NCT WISH is releasing its fourth mini-album, I SPY, on Monday at 6 p.m. via major streaming platforms, accompanied by physical copies on sale the same day. Management agency SM Entertainment announced the six-track drop ahead of the group’s performances at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome next January.

Album Tracklist and Concept Details

The release features six total tracks, anchored by the hybrid dance-pop title song “I SPY.”

Additional tracks on the mini-album include “We Own This Street,” “UPGRADE,” “Super Major,” “Hubble Time,” and “Like A Dream.”

SM Entertainment describes the title track as a song capturing the exact moment of falling for someone when every sense turns toward that person.

Here is the kicker, the six-member unit—comprising Korean and Japanese members who debuted in 2024—spent the weekend cementing their connection with fans through a specialized pre-release event. The fan meetings offered a direct look at the concept world driving this current era.

Fan Event Experience at Korea University

Ahead of the official release, NCT WISH hosted a two-day fan event titled “I SPY YOU” on Saturday and Sunday at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul, drawing a combined 11,400 attendees across three shows, according to SM Entertainment. The venue brought the album’s fictional digital promotional world, “WISH LAND,” into reality.

The arena featured six distinct rooms—one dedicated to each member—and centered around a heart-shaped stage. During a live segment of the event, attending fans provided the members with real-time dating advice. The group used the stage to debut live performances of the new tracks “I SPY,” “We Own This Street,” and “UPGRADE.”

Gocheok Sky Dome Debut and 2027 Tour Plans

Following the album rollout, the group is setting its sights on major arena milestones. NCT WISH announced a second concert tour for 2027, titled “INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH.” The upcoming run features headlining dates on January 15 and 16 at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Located in southwestern Seoul, the domed baseball stadium stands as one of South Korea’s largest indoor concert venues. These upcoming dome dates follow the encore concerts of their first tour held this past April at the KSPO Dome inside Seoul’s Olympic Park.

Event / Milestone Date / Timeline Venue / Location “I SPY YOU” Fan Event Saturday and Sunday (Pre-release) Hwajeong Gymnasium, Korea University, Seoul “I SPY” Mini-Album Release Monday, 6:00 p.m. Streaming Platforms & Physical Retailers First Tour Encores April KSPO Dome, Olympic Park, Seoul “INTO THE WISH” Tour January 15 – 16, 2027 Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul

The physical copies of I SPY hit shelves alongside the digital release at 6 p.m. Monday, giving fans immediate access to the six new tracks as the group transitions from their promotional fan events directly into major tour preparations for the new year.