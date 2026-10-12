Shay Given marries Rebecca Gibson at Westminster Abbey

Former Republic of Ireland soccer star Shay Given has married his longtime partner, Rebecca Gibson, in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, October 10, 2026, marking a milestone after the former goalkeeper proposed more than 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

The Venue: The couple exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey’s Lady Chapel in London, surrounded by family and friends.

The couple exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey’s Lady Chapel in London, surrounded by family and friends. The Timeline: The wedding comes 13 years after the couple met and 10 years after Shay proposed during a 2015 trip to Los Angeles.

The wedding comes 13 years after the couple met and 10 years after Shay proposed during a 2015 trip to Los Angeles. The Fashion: Shay wore a black velvet tuxedo, while Rebecca donned an A-line white bridal gown featuring delicate lace patterns and sequins.

A Westminster Abbey Ceremony After a Ten-Year Engagement

The nuptials took place inside the historic corridors of the Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey. The historic royal church in central London has hosted 16 royal weddings over 900 years, providing a grand backdrop for the couple’s celebration. Sharing the news on social media, the newlyweds posted photos with the caption, “10.10.26 💍⛪️ Westminster Abbey”.

Shay, who serves as a football pundit across BBC, RTÉ, and Premier Sports, wore a black velvet tuxedo for the occasion. Rebecca wore an A-line white bridal gown overlaid with lace patterns and sequins, complete with a sheer floor-length tulle veil and a bouquet of all-white roses.

From a Los Angeles Proposal to Family Life

The couple’s relationship spans 13 years. Shay and Rebecca met in 2013 while Rebecca was working in PR in the UK. That same year, Shay announced his divorce from his first wife, Jane Cunningham, with whom he shares two children, Shay Jr. and Sienna. While their early romance drew unwanted media attention, Rebecca dismissed the public scrutiny in interviews at the time.

Photo: EVOKE

Two years into their relationship, Shay proposed during a romantic trip to Los Angeles in 2015. Later that year, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Gracie, followed by a second daughter, Cassie Elsa, in 2017. Rebecca has remained a constant support to the former Lifford-born athlete, standing by him through personal milestones and family losses.

A Storied Career on the Pitch

The wedding brings a personal high point for the 50-year-old former athlete. Playing more than 130 games for the Republic of Ireland, his appearance record is surpassed only by Robbie Keane. His club career spanned spells at Celtic, Sunderland, Swindon Town, Newcastle United—where he played in the UEFA Champions League and was involved in the club’s title challenge in 2001-2002—and Manchester City.

Photo: Donegal Daily

Career Milestone Details Republic of Ireland Caps Over 130 appearances Notable Clubs Celtic, Sunderland, Swindon Town, Newcastle United, Manchester City Current Role Broadcaster and TV pundit (BBC, RTÉ, Premier Sports)

Today, the former Premier League standout continues his career in sports media as a pundit. With the wedding celebrations concluded, the couple returns to family life with their daughters.