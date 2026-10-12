M4 Bristol Delays: Severe Traffic and Long Queues After Trailer Fire

Major traffic disruption materialized across the M4 near Bristol on October 12, 2026, following a sudden trailer fire that blocked the motorway at junction 19 for the M32. The incident triggered severe congestion stretching back past the M48 interchange and toward the Prince of Wales Bridge, according to live traffic monitoring data and emergency responders.

Emergency Response and Carriageway Restrictions at Junction 19

The emergency unfolded at 8:10 a.m. when fire crews from Temple and Kingswood fire stations were dispatched to the scene on the eastbound carriageway. Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that firefighters utilized breathing apparatus, hydraulic spreaders, and a high-pressure hose reel to extinguish the flames. While initial reports from the scene referred to the incident as a vehicle or trailer fire, crews successfully brought the blaze under control, though residual clearance work required ongoing lane closures.

Traffic cameras captured extensive queues backing up the motorway network. According to reports from bristolpost.co.uk, congestion initially forced traffic to hold while emergency personnel worked directly on the eastbound lanes. Wiltshire 999s also noted that the westbound carriageway experienced temporary closures between junction 19 (M32) and junction 20 (M5) while emergency crews responded to the hazard.

National Highways Warnings and Network Ripple Effects

National Highways warned motorists of significant delays in the area, with travel times climbing to approximately 40 minutes as queues spilled over toward the M49 interchange and affected motorists joining from the M5. Wiltshire 999s reported that National Highways initially warned of delays reaching around 60 minutes for drivers travelling towards South Wales and those originating from Wiltshire.

Commuters heading through the region faced heavily restricted capacity as lane one of three remained closed alongside the exit slip road to facilitate clear-up operations. The disruption heavily impacted regional transit arteries before traffic conditions gradually began to normalize.

Carriageway Reopening and Recovery Times

By approximately 10:20 a.m., authorities lifted the primary road blocks and reopened the affected sections of the motorway. Traffic monitor Inrix confirmed that conditions had largely returned to normal by late morning, though residual tailbacks required drivers to factor in extended travel windows. Avon Fire and Rescue Service stated that the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, bringing clarity to an incident that temporarily paralyzed one of the region’s most critical transit corridors.

Photo: Wiltshire 999s