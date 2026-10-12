Liverpool Target Porto Winger William Gomes Amid 100M Release Clause

Liverpool are targeting Porto winger William Gomes as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, but face a steep valuation after the Portuguese club renewed the 20-year-old’s contract with a 100 million euro release clause, according to reports from A Bola.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transfer Valuation: Porto have signaled a “no discounts” stance, setting the price floor at 100 million euros (£84.6 million / $112 million) following a contract extension through June 2031.

Porto have signaled a “no discounts” stance, setting the price floor at 100 million euros (£84.6 million / $112 million) following a contract extension through June 2031. Tactical Fit: Manager Andoni Iraola’s squad currently features an overload of left-sided attackers, making a specialist right-wing acquisition like Gomes a priority for the January window.

Manager Andoni Iraola’s squad currently features an overload of left-sided attackers, making a specialist right-wing acquisition like Gomes a priority for the January window. Investment Trajectory: Securing Gomes would mark sporting director Julian Ward’s third raid on the Portuguese Primeira Liga, following previous deals for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

The Right-Wing Imbalance at Anfield

Liverpool spent more than £160 million during the summer transfer window to overhaul their attack under coach Andoni Iraola. The club brought in Frenchman Bradley Barcola for £125 million and Spaniard Victor Munoz for £35 million. According to TEAMtalk, both acquisitions created a tactical imbalance by naturally preferring the left side of the pitch.

With Cody Gakpo and young prospect Rio Ngumoha also occupying left-wing roles, Iraola has lacked a genuine, decisive specialist on the right flank to succeed Mohamed Salah. Liverpool explored late moves for Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh during the final hours of the summer window without success. Consequently, attention has shifted toward the Portuguese market ahead of the January 1 transfer window.

William Gomes Emerges at the Dragon Stadium

The latest target is Porto’s 20-year-old Brazilian forward William Gomes. A Bola reported that Liverpool’s sporting director, Julian Ward, has identified Gomes as a target. Gomes originally arrived at the Estadio do Dragao in January 2025 in a deal valued at approximately 9 million euros (£7.6 million), which sent left-back Wendell to Sao Paulo.

Following a gradual adaptation period, Gomes established himself as a contributor. He has recorded 20 goal involvements—16 goals and four assists—across 67 total appearances for Porto. His current campaign features two goals and two assists through eight Primeira Liga matches.

Porto Stand Firm on Valuation

Porto secured Gomes’s long-term future last week by extending his contract through June 2031. The renewal bumped his release clause from 80 million euros up to 100 million euros. Porto coach Francesco Farioli addressed the player’s development and the rationale behind the new terms.

“Renewing William Gomes’s contract? He is one of those players who needs time to adapt. During the first six months he used his time to adapt, and last season we noticed his quality but he lacked consistency,” Farioli stated. Francesco Farioli

Farioli noted the player’s physical and professional maturation. “Now, we are talking about a different player. He has maintained his level and matured remarkably, not only in his style of play, but in his preparations for competition too. He is keen to stick to a strict diet and training regime.”

William Gomes Is Insane FC Porto Winger 🌟 🇧🇷

Regarding the release clause, Farioli added: “The contract renewal was necessary, and the value of the release clause in the contract reassures me. If another club comes in, they will have to pay everything they can, but I want him to stay for a few more months. He is a pivotal player and one of the key players.”

Metric / Detail William Gomes Profile Current Club FC Porto Acquisition Cost (Jan 2025) €9 million (£7.6 million) Updated Release Clause €100 million (£84.6M / $112M) Contract Expiry June 2031 Porto Record 16 goals, 4 assists in 67 matches

Ward’s Familiar Blueprint in Portugal

Julian Ward’s return to Liverpool’s front office signals a renewed focus on Portuguese acquisitions. During his previous spell as sporting director, Ward orchestrated deals for Luis Diaz from Porto and Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Whether Liverpool are prepared to meet Porto’s valuation in January remains the defining question as the winter window approaches.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.