49ers 15 Winners 5 Losers And 1 Idk From Statement Win Over Seahawks

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers outlasted the Seattle Seahawks 32-29 at Lumen Field on Sunday, improving to 5-0 and seizing a two-game lead in the NFC West behind Gracen Halton’s fumble recovery touchdown.

The latest installment of the NFC West rivalry delivered a chaotic slugfest on a cloudless fall Sunday at Lumen Field, featuring four lead changes and two ties. San Francisco capitalized on four turnovers to score 21 of their 32 points, relying on a depleted roster to fend off the defending Super Bowl champions in front of a rowdy Seattle crowd.

Gracen Halton and Renardo Green Force First-Half Turnovers

The visiting defense set the tone early through opportunistic takeaways.

Cornerback Renardo Green also made his presence felt by jumping a route against Jaxon Smith-Njigba for his first interception, then adding a second takeaway on Sam Darnold’s opening pass of the second half. We didn’t know how many turnovers we [were] going to get, but we knew we were going to get our opps this game, Green told reporters after the game, noting that it was up to the secondary to capitalize on every opportunity.

Mike Evans Carries the Offense Through Rib Injury

San Francisco played without several key contributors, including tight end George Kittle—who fell ill before kickoff—along with sidelined wideouts and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. When Deebo Samuel and Jacob Cowing went down with injuries during the game, the 49ers faced a severe personnel bind.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans answered the call. Playing through cracked ribs suffered two weeks prior, Evans caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, including a crucial four-catch, 75-yard sequence on a 12-play, 74-yard drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters and reclaimed the lead for San Francisco.

“Just a walking aura. I mean, I can’t help it. Like, I’m on the sideline watching, dude, crazy stuff. I’m like, ‘We have Mike Evans.’ Like, I’m can’t believe it. He’s unreal. He really doesn’t say anything. He just shows up every week and just works and then goes out there on Sunday and just dominates you. So, it’s unbelievable. He’s great.” Fred Warner, 49ers linebacker, via 49ersWebzone.com

Brock Purdy targeted Evans heavily on late downs and in the red zone, keeping the offense afloat against Seattle’s secondary. Purdy finished the afternoon connecting with Evans for a vital two-point conversion late in the contest.

Eddy Piñeiro Secures Victory With Late Field Goal

After the 74-yard touchdown drive put San Francisco ahead, Seattle answered when Jason Myers kicked his fifth field goal of the day to tie the game at 29-29 with 6:55 remaining. Having missed an earlier 52-yard attempt, kicker Eddy Piñeiro atoned for his earlier misfire by drilling a 44-yard field goal in the final minutes.

A late defensive stand sealed the outcome, pushing the 49ers to an undefeated record and leaving Seattle two games back in the division race.

Defensive Resilience and Linebacker Adjustments

The 49ers defense had to weather significant attrition on the road. Without Dre Greenlaw, who logged 25 snaps before a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Sam Darnold near Seattle’s sideline led to his ejection, San Francisco relied on alternative personnel. Garret Wallow stepped in as the logical replacement, while Jayden Dugger performed strongly as the starting SAM linebacker and handled extended duty at weak-side linebacker. Luke Gifford also saw action providing stability at the position.

Photo: Ninersnation

Interior pressure was anchored by Gracen Halton, whose dominant afternoon included forcing and recovering a fumble in the end zone. The 49ers’ defensive front also featured Mykel Williams, returning to the lineup after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, displaying why head coach Kyle Shanahan’s group ultimately improved to 47-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Purdy’s Record Pace and Fourth-Quarter Composure

Brock Purdy managed the high-stakes environment despite Seattle’s fierce defensive pressure. Entering Week 5, Purdy’s exceptional start was highlighted by a TruMedia metric showing an EPA per dropback of 0.53—ranking as the second-highest through four games in the 21st century behind only Tom Brady’s 0.59 EPA per dropback during New England’s 16-0 2007 regular season. He also posted the lowest negative play rate (0.8%) by any quarterback through four games this century.

Photo: NBC Sports

When Seattle seized momentum by turning a 21-13 halftime deficit into a 26-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Purdy maintained his composure. Faced with a second-and-21 scenario during the decisive 74-yard march, Purdy lofted a 28-yard back-shoulder bomb to Mike Evans. In that situation — being way behind the chains — I was like, ‘Here’s our one-on-one shot. We’ve got to capitalize on it,’ Purdy noted. Operating against cornerback Josh Jobe, Evans hauled in the throw, setting up a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks.

Division Standings and Upcoming Schedule

The thrilling victory lifts San Francisco to 5-0 for the first time since their 2023 Super Bowl season, establishing a two-game advantage over the 3-2 Seahawks in the NFC West standings. The 49ers hold a 3-0 record within the division, with their remaining road division matchup scheduled against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. Meanwhile, Seattle faces a daunting stretch of games over the next three weeks that clouds their playoff outlook as defending champions.

Photo: Sports Illustrated