Iran Seeks US Peace Deal Before Midterms Despite Trump Claims

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran is willing to forge a peace deal with the U.S. before the November midterms, countering Donald Trump’s claim that any agreement would wait until after the elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that his country is prepared to reach a peace agreement with the United States ahead of the November midterms, according to Yahoo Finance reporting. Pezeshkian pushed back against Donald Trump’s earlier UN address, in which Trump maintained that his administration could secure a peace deal with Iran after the midterms. Pezeshkian specifically stated that Iran does not want talks to drag out until the elections, urging Washington to return to a June memorandum of understanding that previously outlined a framework for a temporary ceasefire before it collapsed.

Strait of Hormuz Odds Shift on Polymarket

Crypto bettors on the Polygon-based Polymarket have adjusted their expectations regarding U.S.-Iran negotiations. The prediction market currently assigns an 8% probability that both nations will reach an agreement over traffic in the Strait of Hormuz by September 30, marking a 5-percentage-point increase over the course of a week. Meanwhile, the likelihood of the U.S. lifting the naval blockade of Iran by the end of the month remains at 9%, rising only slightly to 31% by the end of October.

Interviews and Defensive Posture from Tehran

In a separate interview with Fox, Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran has no desire for war but will defend itself when targeted. As reported by Yahoo Finance, he reiterated the country’s defensive stance regarding ongoing hostilities.