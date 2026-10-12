Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready to Sign Energy Truce Guarantees if Russia Agrees

Kyiv is prepared to sign formal guarantees backing an energy truce with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday, provided Moscow demonstrates actual compliance with the agreement.

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Zelenskyy addressed emerging diplomatic proposals while emphasizing that Ukraine is currently awaiting concrete details regarding discussions between American and Russian officials.

Surprise Announcement from Washington

The presidential statement follows social media posts made over the weekend by Donald Trump. Trump announced via Truth Social that a purported energy truce had been brokered in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy acknowledged during his address that the announcement of this energy truce came as a surprise to him.

The Demand for American Enforcement

During his remarks at the security forum, Zelenskyy explained that any halt to strikes on critical infrastructure could serve as a meaningful step toward winding down the war, but only if international partners actively monitor and enforce it.

We are waiting to see what concrete steps the Americans are ready to make, Zelenskyy said. This energy truce can work. And it can become an important step on the path to ending the war, if the Americans really intervene now and ensure Russia’s compliance with the energy truce.

Operational Priorities for Kyiv

The Ukrainian leader stressed that for Kyiv, the absolute priority of any such arrangement is an immediate cessation of Russian military strikes targeting power stations and electrical grids. He noted that the American negotiating team is fully briefed on these operational requirements.

Photo: eurointegration.com.ua

Reiterating Kyiv’s readiness to formalize its commitments, Zelenskyy confirmed that the administration is willing to put its obligations in writing for international partners.

We are grateful to America and support the idea of an energy truce, Zelenskyy stated. And now Russia must also demonstrate that it agrees to this energy truce. And if the Americans need it, we are ready to sign these guarantees to convince them of their reliability.

European Posture and Next Steps

Addressing the broader geopolitical setting during the Warsaw event, Zelenskyy maintained that European nations overwhelmingly support peace rather than continued hostilities. He remarked that no one in Europe rejects a peaceful resolution or desires war, asserting that no one in Europe wishes America anything bad, with the sole exception of Russia.

As diplomatic channels process the implications of the weekend announcement, Kyiv remains focused on obtaining precise operational parameters from Washington regarding how compliance will be verified and enforced on the ground. Further developments depend on formalizing the framework and receiving tangible confirmation from Moscow regarding its willingness to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.