Simon Peter Carman faces family of Tunchanok Donhomla in Thai court

Family members of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla attended a procedural hearing at the Pattaya Provincial Court on Monday, coming face-to-face with Simon Peter Carman, who is accused of murdering the Thai teenager and stuffing her body into a suitcase.

The case has drawn scrutiny following the discovery in June near the seaside resort city of Pattaya, roughly 93 miles southeast of Bangkok. Carman, who turns 46 later this month, was brought into the courtroom in shackles, facing charges of intentional murder, indecent behavior involving a minor, concealing a corpse, and moving or destroying a corpse.

Inside the Pattaya Courtroom and the Conflicting Pleas

During the proceedings, the presiding judge spoke directly to Carman through a translator, urging him to plead guilty to the charge of concealing a corpse. According to reporting from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Carman agreed to change his plea to guilty on the concealment charge.

However, the defendant rejected overtures to confess to the murder charge. When the judge suggested he admit to the killing and subsequently argue self-defense in court, Carman responded directly, stating he would be lying to himself and everyone else, as detailed by the Sydney Morning Herald. Carman maintains that the teenager, affectionately known as “Cake,” attacked him with a knife in his condominium room after she demanded more money than the 500 baht ($21) he initially offered.

Carman claims he acted in self-defense, telling the court he squeezed her jaw rather than her neck. Police autopsies, conversely, concluded that the victim died from suffocation and suffered a brain injury.

The Family’s Search for Justice and Maximum Penalties

For the family of Tunchanok Donhomla, who traveled from the rural northeastern province of Kalasin, Monday marked the first time they laid eyes on the man accused of taking their relative’s life. Her aunt, Miruntree Thanachai, expressed deep anguish outside the courtroom, noting that the family is grateful Carman pleaded not guilty to murder because a confession under Thai law could see him spared the maximum penalty.

Photo: Pattaya Mail

“We want the court to sentence him to death because we have lost our family member, the important one. So we want the execution because we don’t want this to happen to others again. No one can bear this kind of damage,” Thanachai told reporters.

Legal Metric / Detail Prosecution / Court Status Defendant’s Stance Murder Charge Intentional murder; carries potential death penalty Pleads not guilty; claims self-defense Concealing a Corpse Strong evidence cited by judge Agreed to change plea to guilty Civil Compensation Claim filed for $49,000 in damages Indicated reluctance to pay Trial Schedule Dates set for December 8, 9, and 11 Remand imprisonment in Pattaya

Next Steps in the Thai Judicial Process

Justice officials are supporting the Donhomla family through both the criminal proceedings and the civil compensation claim under Section 44/1 of Thailand’s Criminal Procedure Code.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

The Pattaya Provincial Court has scheduled the formal trial for December 8, 9, and 11. Defense counsel Sorasit Pongin indicated to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that a verdict is expected approximately one month after the trial concludes.