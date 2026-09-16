China Seeks to Mediate Iran-US Tensions Ahead of Xi-Trump Summit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, declaring that China is fully willing to safeguard Iran’s legitimate rights and interests amid ongoing Middle East hostilities. The high-stakes diplomatic talks arrive just one week before a pivotal Washington summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Beijing Hosts Iranian Diplomat as U.S.-China Summit Looms

Diplomatic channels between Beijing and Tehran shifted into high gear earlier this week. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi for official talks in the Chinese capital, according to reporting from Al Jazeera. The meeting serves as a clear diplomatic signal just days ahead of a scheduled encounter between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

China maintains a position as a top economic partner to Tehran. Over recent months, Beijing has repeatedly pushed for a broader detente to arrest the regional conflict tearing through the Middle East. The spillover from these hostilities has displaced civilian populations far beyond Iran’s borders.

Here is why that matters for the international community: Beijing is positioning itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.