Touba Education Inspectorate Faces Major Challenges for 2026-2027 School Year

« Notre seul problème est la route », declared El Hadji Famara Sagna, capturing the stark realities faced by educators as the newly established Inspection de l’éducation et de la formation (IEF) of Touba launched its 2026–2027 academic year under immense pressure.

The launch of the school year on Monday, October 12, 2026, brought immediate structural challenges to light. During a joint field tour of local schools, the sous-préfet of Ndame, Djidiack Kital, and the inspector Omar Thiam confronted severe deficiencies. These hurdles include an acute shortage of teaching staff, a glaring lack of student desks, deteriorating roadways, and logistical hurdles that threaten student attendance.

Logistical Barriers and Infrastructure Deficits in Ndindy and Kéré Mbaye

At the Franco-Arab School 1 of Ndindy, the administration reported absenteeism linked to transportation. According to the director, many students missed opening day because parents had not yet secured reliable daily transit to the classrooms. The director noted that families require an adjustment period to organize transport options for their children.

Meanwhile, the elementary school in Kéré Mbaye faces a crisis of physical access. Director El Hadji Famara Sagna pointed directly to the deplorable condition of the Touba-Kéré Mbaye axis as the primary threat to the school year. With an expected enrollment exceeding 900 pupils—the majority commuting from Touba—Sagna issued an urgent plea for the immediate rehabilitation of the roadway to ensure safe passage for the student body.

Institutional Strain and Responses from Local Authorities

Across the newly minted IEF jurisdiction, headmasters consistently cited overcrowded classrooms and insufficient student benches as daily obstacles. The sous-préfet of Ndame acknowledged the breadth of these hardships, attributing the systemic strains to a broader deficit in the overall educational capacity of Touba. Kital urged the IEF, the collectivity, and technical departments to pool their resources to address the infrastructure gap.

Inspector Omar Thiam defended the strategic necessity of the new district, reiterating that the creation of the IEF of Touba is designed to bring the school closer to the populations. Addressing the persistent teacher shortage, Thiam expressed confidence in the central government’s announced special recruitment initiative for 2,500 educators. Regarding the shortage of student desks, Thiam confirmed that the town hall has already taken measures to supply the necessary furniture.