Sturm Graz registers Axel Kayombo for Europa League squad

SK Sturm Graz has amended its Europa League squad by retroactively registering 20-year-old forward Axel Kayombo to counter a severe injury crisis in attack, Ligaportal reported, as the Austrian club prepares to face the AFC Bournemouth side managed by Marco Rose.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Rotation Depth: With multiple attacking options sidelined, Kayombo shifts from a potential summer departure to an immediate matchday squad option under coach Fabio Ingolitsch.

With multiple attacking options sidelined, Kayombo shifts from a potential summer departure to an immediate matchday squad option under coach Fabio Ingolitsch. Fixture Congestion: Sturm Graz faces a demanding stretch of nine fixtures in a single month, placing immense strain on an injury-depleted midfield and frontline.

An Mounting Injury Crisis in Graz

The personnel shortage at SK Sturm Graz has reached a critical juncture across multiple positions. In the offensive department, long-term absentees Seedy Jatta, Nelson Weiper, and Leon Grgic are now joined on the sidelines by Giorgi Mamageishvili and Otar Kiteishvili. Kiteishvili sustained a fresh calf injury during international duty, while Filip Rozga is unavailable due to muscular issues. Defensive options have similarly shrunk with the absences of utility player Albert Vallci and Emran Soglo.

The situation prompted the club’s administration to add Axel Kayombo to the European roster. The young forward had previously stood on the verge of a summer transfer to Turkey before remaining with the reigning Austrian runners-up.

Friction Over International Duty Management

The injury to Kiteishvili has sparked friction between the Austrian club and the Georgian national team setup. According to reports from abseits.at, Sturm Graz’s Managing Director of Sport Michael Parensen voiced clear frustration regarding the handling of the midfielder’s playing time.

Photo: abseits.at

These Nachrichten sind natürlich alles andere als erfreulich. Wir hatten in den letzten Wochen versucht, Otar Schritt für Schritt und sehr dosiert wieder an die volle Belastung heranzuführen – leider wurden unsere Empfehlungen zu seiner Spielzeit im Nationalteam nicht berücksichtigt.

Parensen stated, noting that the club had provided explicit recommendations for the player’s workload management.

Kiteishvili had been carefully managed following previous calf problems, logging fewer than 120 minutes across all domestic competitions in the 2026/27 campaign without starting a single Bundesliga match prior to the international break. The recurrence of the calf injury sidelines the playmaker for the coming weeks, leaving the team with limited central midfield depth as a heavy fixture schedule approaches.

Upcoming European Test Against Bournemouth

Sturm Graz travels to face the AFC Bournemouth squad managed by Marco Rose in the UEFA Europa League league phase. While veteran Jürgen Heil returns from a Bundesliga suspension following a 2-0 away victory against Austria Wien, the wider squad limitations force coach Ingolitsch to lean heavily on the remaining fit personnel as the team navigates its continental commitments.

Photo: Sky Sport Austria

Player Position Status / Injury Type Otar Kiteishvili Midfield Calf injury (National team duty) Seedy Jatta Forward Shoulder surgery recovery Nelson Weiper Forward Pubic bone issues Axel Kayombo Forward Registered for Europa League squad

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