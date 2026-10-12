Man hosts wedding and child banquet simultaneously in Guizhou

An extraordinary double-booking at a restaurant in Liupanshui, Guizhou province, saw a man host his wedding banquet on the ground floor while simultaneously celebrating his child’s hundred-day milestone feast one floor above with a different woman.

The unusual simultaneous celebrations unfolded in the Zhongshan district of Liupanshui. A local restaurant was hired by two separate parties to host the parallel events on the same day. Restaurant staff ultimately contacted local law enforcement to intervene after a dispute broke out between the attending families.

Untangling Legal Status and Familial Ties

As public attention intensified following the incident, local authorities in Zhongshan district stepped in to clarify the legal relationships of the three individuals involved. Official records established that a man surnamed Wu had officially registered his marriage with a woman surnamed Kong, cementing a legal spousal bond. Meanwhile, a second woman involved, surnamed Lin, was identified as Wu’s former partner with whom he shares a child but holds no official marriage registration.

Local authorities determined that hosting a hundred-day milestone banquet for the child did not constitute bigamy under the law, given the absence of a formal marriage registration between Wu and Lin. However, the situation quickly prompted a deeper examination of legal thresholds surrounding marital status, drawing commentary from legal professionals.

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Attorney Fu Jian from the Henan Zejin Law Firm noted that China’s legal framework regarding bigamy extends beyond the mere possession of multiple marriage certificates. According to Fu, bigamy can also apply when an individual maintains a long-term, stable de facto marital relationship with a third party while a legal marriage remains active. Because Wu and Lin never registered their union, Fu stated that hosting a celebration for their child does not automatically fulfill the criteria for a bigamy offense.

Chronology as a Legal Determinant

Adding further legal perspective, attorney Yao Kun emphasized that the timeline of relationships serves as a critical factor in determining liability. Yao explained that investigators must pinpoint the exact date Wu registered his marriage with Kong and compare it against the timeline of his domestic arrangements with Lin.

Under this analytical framework, if Wu legally married Kong first and subsequently established a household living openly as spouses with Lin, potential criminal liabilities could arise. Furthermore, Yao noted that individuals who knowingly cohabit as spouses with someone already legally married can also face legal exposure.

Individual Relationship Status Legal Registration Wu Man Registered marriage with Kong Kong Woman Legally registered spouse Lin Former partner Unregistered cohabitation, shares a child with Wu

Conversely, if Wu’s domestic life and child with Lin occurred prior to his legal union with Kong, and no formal registration existed between Wu and Lin at any point, the legal threshold for bigamy would not be met under the analysis provided by the legal experts.

Ongoing Resolution and Outstanding Disputes

While local officials cleared the individuals of criminal bigamy concerning the parallel celebrations, the fallout from the banquet dispute remains unresolved. Authorities confirmed that outstanding financial disagreements exist between the parties involved.

Multiple government departments in the Zhongshan district are actively coordinating efforts to manage the remaining economic disputes arising from the dual-banquet incident. As local agencies continue mediation, the case highlights the complex intersections between personal relationships, domestic timelines, and the strict parameters of marital law.