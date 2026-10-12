Ethiopia Inaugurates National Precious Metals Refinery in Addis Ababa

On October 10, Ethiopia officially inaugurated the National Precious Metals Refinery at the Bole Lemi Special Economic Zone in Addis Ababa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed opened the facility, which has a more-than-600-tonne annual capacity when running at full capacity. Built through a partnership between Ethiopian Investment Holdings and Sam Precious Metals—a Dubai-headquartered company that also operates in Egypt—the industrial complex aims to keep high-value bullion and manufacturing on African soil rather than watching raw ore leave the continent for overseas processing.

Industrial Capacity and Technical Scope

The facility moves far beyond basic extraction. Designed with the capability to evaluate precious metals, the plant also processes gold into export-grade bullion and produces both cast and minted silver and gold bars. The more-than-600-tonne figure represents the collective annual processing capacity for precious metals rather than gold alone.

Mining gold and preparing it for the international market require distinct, highly technical steps. Refining removes impurities, while testing establishes the precious metal content used to determine its value. By combining these capabilities with bullion exports and jewellery manufacturing, the Addis Ababa facility bridges the gap between raw extraction and finished goods.

Challenging the Traditional Export Route

Ethiopia’s ambitions for the Bole Lemi site stretch well beyond domestic borders. According to the government, the facility is equipped to serve mining enterprises and neighbouring countries across the African continent by offering testing, certification, and refining services prior to delivery to purchasers. For regional producers, this offers an African processing option instead of sending their gold outside the continent, while generating income for the Ethiopian economy.

Despite the launch, several commercial details remain unconfirmed. The opening statements did not name regional customers, nor did they establish how much metal the refinery is currently handling. Realizing the plant’s potential will require convincing regional producers to bring their business to Addis Ababa.

Securing Supply and International Accreditation

The commercial challenge for the facility is securing enough metal to use the plant’s capacity. Sam Precious Metals brings a partner with an existing refining business and international commercial relationships to the project.

Photo: metso.com

Ultimately, the long-term viability of the Addis Ababa refinery depends on more than physical infrastructure. The extent to which the facility can amplify Ethiopia’s standing in the African gold sector will rely on customer agreements, actual processing volumes, and official international accreditation.