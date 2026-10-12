Crude oil markets climb after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Crude oil markets climbed on Monday following targeted Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, occurring just hours after President Trump declared an “energy ceasefire” between the two countries. The gains underscore ongoing geopolitical friction within global energy corridors as traders simultaneously process regional escalations in the Middle East.

The Bottom Line

Crude oil futures strengthened following renewed attacks on Ukrainian energy targets, offsetting earlier downward pressure from diplomatic announcements.

Diesel futures pared earlier losses that had accumulated after a recently disclosed diesel supply deal with Russia.

U.S. equities traded mixed while bond markets remained closed for Columbus Day, marked by some as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, ahead of key consumer price inflation data and major bank earnings.

Energy Markets React to Escalations in Ukraine and the Middle East

Crude benchmarks rose as energy infrastructure in Ukraine absorbed fresh military strikes. The attacks followed an announcement by President Trump declaring an “energy ceasefire” between the two countries, an initiative that had initially introduced downward sentiment to petroleum contracts.

Diesel futures also reversed course. The product had previously slipped following news of a diesel supply deal with Russia, but pared those losses as traders reassessed physical supply risks.

Simultaneously, market participants weighed escalating tensions in the Middle East. Over the weekend, Iran-backed Houthi militants executed lethal strikes targeting Saudi Arabia’s main airport, compounding supply security anxieties across international shipping lanes.

Equities and Fixed Income Await Macroeconomic Catalysts

U.S. stock indexes traded in mixed territory as investors balanced geopolitical commodity shocks against domestic macroeconomic indicators. Fixed income markets observed a scheduled closure for Columbus Day, marked by some as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, limiting liquidity across Treasury trading desks.

Market focus now shifts toward upcoming corporate earnings and inflation metrics. Major U.S. banks are scheduled to report results tomorrow and Wednesday, providing a preliminary read on corporate health and credit conditions.

Consumer price inflation data is slated for release on Wednesday. Additionally, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh is scheduled to make a public appearance on Thursday at a summit being held in Bangkok by the IMF and the World Bank.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.