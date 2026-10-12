Family Mourns 18-Year-Old Serenity Rangel After Fatal Crash

An 18-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on North Walton Walker Boulevard in Dallas last week, leaving her family searching for answers as surveillance footage shows her car flipping over after veering off the road.

Surveillance Footage Captures Fatal Dallas Crash

Serenity Rangel lost control of her vehicle on Thursday during an incident that remains under investigation by local authorities. Nearby business surveillance cameras captured the moments the car left the roadway and overturned. Friends and family members noted she was traveling to see her boyfriend that evening when the crash occurred, according to local reporting by NBC 5.

A Mother’s Devastation Over a Sudden Loss

Noemi Rangel-Chacon, Serenity’s mother, expressed deep grief over the loss of her firstborn child. “I’m very devastated,” Rangel-Chacon told NBC 5. “She was my firstborn, my baby to this day. I would always tell her, ‘You’re my baby, you’re so beautiful, Mija.'”

Serenity would have turned 19 the following month. She graduated from Nimitz High School the prior year and had been attending classes at a community college.

Friends and Family Left Asking Hard Questions

Jayla Carrizales, a close friend of the victim, learned of the tragedy through an unexpected message. “I had received a message and that was saying, ‘I’m sorry for your loss,'” Carrizales said. “I was confused… So, I proceeded to call her grandmother. And her uncle answered the phone and told me that she wasn’t here anymore.”

In the wake of the accident, loved ones are left grappling with difficult questions about the moments leading up to the crash. “What was she thinking? Who made her go that fast? What caused it? Was she mad?” Carrizales said. “I wish she would have told me how she felt.”

A Public Plea and Ongoing Police Investigation

As family members prepare for funeral services, they are sharing their experience with the public in the hope of preventing similar tragedies. Rangel-Chacon acknowledged the dangers of driving habits, noting that motorists often underestimate roadway risks. “There’s no need for any of us to be speeding,” she said. “I myself speed sometimes, and it’s like, I think I’m driving safe… We don’t know what can happen around us.”

The family has established fundraising efforts to cover funeral and memorial expenses while they navigate the aftermath of the crash. The Dallas Police Department’s investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Final Remembrances as Services Approach

“One of my babies is gone,” Rangel-Chacon said. “I won’t get to see her anymore. I won’t get to her happy self. I won’t find something on the floor that I knew felt from her car. I will miss all that.”