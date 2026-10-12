Researchers uncover potential new drug target to fight COVID-19

Researchers using the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan have uncovered a structural vulnerability in the main protease (Mpro) of SARS-CoV-2, revealing that disabling specific cysteine amino acids causes the viral protein dimer to split into monomers, opening a potential new avenue for targeted antiviral drug development.

Remdesivir and similar antiviral medications can effectively focus on the main protease, or Mpro, which is an essential protein for the replication of the COVID-19 pathogen. Meanwhile, scientists utilizing the University of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Light Source have identified a fresh potential mechanism whereby pharmaceuticals might interfere with that specific protein to combat the illness.

“Mpro is a good target for drugs. If we can halt its activity, we can halt viral replication,” Todd Holyoak, a structural biologist at the University of Waterloo, stated in the sourced material.

Mpro is itself a little unusual. It only functions when there are two copies of the protein stuck together, a structural state referred to as a dimer. Furthermore, it contains more of an amino acid called cysteine than most proteins.

This abundance of cysteine is significant because the amino acid is highly susceptible to damage from oxidation, which serves as a key mechanism the human body uses to combat infection. Under normal biological circumstances, this susceptibility should represent a liability for a viral protein. Yet SARS-CoV-2 is obviously a very effective virus.

“That’s kind of a conundrum,” Holyoak noted.

Oxidative Mechanics and Monomer Separation Findings

Earlier research conducted by Holyoak and his colleagues established that under oxidative conditions, Mpro protects its vulnerable cysteines by temporarily linking C117 and C145. When environmental conditions improve, this protective bond breaks.

“We wanted to understand, what would the effect be of over-oxidizing one of those two cysteines? Would there be other consequences from a structural point of view?” Holyoak explained.

To answer this question, the research team engineered altered versions of the protein where one of the cysteines was replaced with aspartate, another amino acid that closely resembles the oxidized form of cysteine. The experiments revealed that when C117 was disabled, the Mpro dimer split into two separate proteins known as monomers.

The team’s findings are published in the journal Protein Science. Utilizing the Canadian Light Source facility, the investigators were — possibly for the time ever — able to see the 3D structure of the Mpro monomer, revealing that it possesses a very different shape than when it functions as part of a dimer.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting the Building Blocks: Current antiviral drugs attack the joined-together dimer version of the viral protein, but future therapies might target individual separated units before they can pair up. Overcoming Resistance: Because viruses may eventually be able to develop a resistance to existing drugs, finding alternative structural vulnerabilities helps researchers design next-generation treatments.

Implications for Antiviral Resistance and Drug Design

Current treatments like remdesivir, alongside other antiviral medications currently in development, target the active site of the Mpro dimer to block it from binding to and cutting up the polyprotein. While this represents an effective pharmacological mechanism, the virus may eventually be able to develop a resistance to it.

Instead of attacking the active site of the fully formed dimer, Holyoak envisions a completely different therapeutic class of drugs. These future medications would target the monomer version of the protein and prevent it from forming the active dimer structure in the first place.

“If we can find molecules that can bind and stabilize the monomer form, it will never even form the dimer,” Holyoak stated. “That opens up a whole new therapeutic avenue.”

Protein State Structural Configuration Current vs. Proposed Therapeutic Target Mpro Dimer Two protein copies joined together; required for viral replication. Targeted by existing antivirals like remdesivir at the active site. Mpro Monomer Single separated protein unit resulting from C117 cysteine alteration. Proposed target for future drugs designed to bind and prevent dimerization.

References

Protein Science (Journal publishing the Mpro monomer structural research)

Canadian Light Source, University of Saskatchewan (Synchrotron facility used for 3D structural imaging)

University of Waterloo (Structural biology research department)