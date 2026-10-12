Michelle Southan Releases New Christmas Cookbook Featuring Tiramisu Wreath

Michelle Southan has released a new Christmas cookbook featuring a cover tiramisu wreath, available now in supermarkets, newsagents, and through print and digital editions.

The Bottom Line

The new Christmas cookbook by Michelle Southan is officially on sale now across supermarkets and newsagents, with both print and digital editions available for purchase.

The collection focuses on make-ahead convenience for the holiday season, highlighting dishes designed to save time on the big day.

The cover stars a tiramisu wreath built using savoiardi biscuits designed to be prepared overnight for a showstopper table reveal.

Constructing the Tiramisu Wreath Centrepiece

For the upcoming holiday season, Michelle Southan designed a dessert explicitly aimed at offering a striking table reveal with minimal fuss on the actual day. Writing in the newly released Christmas cookbook, Southan explains that while searching for impressive new centrepieces to match family favourites like golden crispy roast potatoes, sticky glazed ham, cheesecake, and pavlova, she focused heavily on dishes offering make-ahead convenience.

The solution arrived in the form of a wreath-like makeover applied to a classic dessert. When planning the cover of this year’s edition, Southan realised that savoiardi biscuits feature the ideal dimensions to form a circular wreath shape. By leaning into tiramisu flavours, the recipe transforms a familiar holiday staple into a novel centrepiece.

The Make-Ahead Advantage for Festive Cooking

Beyond the visual impact of the cover dish, the cookbook emphasizes practical execution for home cooks managing heavy holiday schedules. Southan notes that the tiramisu wreath comes together quickly, removing much of the stress typically associated with holiday baking.

Crucially for time management on Christmas Day, the recipe relies on overnight preparation. The flavours develop fully while resting, turning the make-ahead timeline into a distinct advantage for anyone hosting a holiday gathering.

Publication Detail Specification Author Michelle Southan Cover Feature Tiramisu Wreath using savoiardi biscuits Availability Supermarkets, newsagents, print, and digital editions (On Sale NOW) Complementary Dishes Roast potatoes, sticky glazed ham, cheesecake, pavlova

Availability and Purchasing Options

The new Christmas cookbook is available immediately for readers looking to plan their holiday menus ahead of time. Print editions can be purchased directly through designated online links or physical retail locations, while digital copies offer instant access for immediate kitchen planning.