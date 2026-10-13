RJ Mitte Dies at 34 by Suicide in Brownsville, Texas

RJ Mitte, the American actor widely known for playing Walter White Jr. in the critically acclaimed AMC drama Breaking Bad, died by suicide on Monday, October 12, 2026, at his home in Brownsville, Texas, at the age of 34, bbc.com reported.

The Bottom Line

RJ Mitte passed away at his home in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, October 12, 2026, at age 34, from suicide confirmed by his representatives.

He spent five seasons portraying Walter “Flynn” White Jr. alongside Bryan Cranston, bringing authentic representation of mild cerebral palsy to mainstream television between 2008 and 2013.

Beyond his television career, Mitte served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and led the Mitte Foundation, championing disability rights across the entertainment industry.

A Breakthrough Role That Redefined Television Representation

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte experienced brain damage at birth and received a mild cerebral palsy diagnosis at age three. Despite those early physical hurdles, he moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and landed his career-defining television role at age 14, stepping onto the pilot set of Breaking Bad in February 2007. Over five seasons, he portrayed Walter White Jr.—often affectionately dubbed Flynn—the steadfast son of a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine kingpin played by Bryan Cranston.

Unlike many television depictions that reduce characters entirely to their medical conditions, Mitte’s character was written with nuance. As Emma Livingstone, founder and chief executive of UP-The Adult Cerebral Palsy Movement, noted to bbc.com, the narrative never revolved solely around his disability. That approach resonated deeply with audiences and industry peers alike.

Activism and Cultural Legacy Beyond the Screen

Mitte utilized the global platform afforded by Breaking Bad to advocate aggressively for performers with disabilities. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and worked closely with campaigns such as I AM PWD (Inclusion in the Arts and Media of Performers With Disabilities).

Photo: Diario AS

That impact rippled directly through the next generation of creatives.

Key Milestone Details Significance Early Diagnosis Diagnosed at age 3 in 1995 Shaped his lifelong advocacy for cerebral palsy awareness. Breaking Bad Run 2008 – 2013 (5 Seasons) Brought authentic representation of disability to a global television phenomenon. Filanthropy & Advocacy Ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy Challenged industry stereotypes and expanded employment opportunities for disabled artists. Final Projects Released Talking to Strangers in 2026 Continued working in independent cinema and producing up until his passing.

Colleagues Pay Tribute Amid an Ongoing Police Investigation

Following confirmation of his death, co-star Bryan Cranston shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram recalling how he met Mitte when the young actor was only 14. Cranston also shared the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for anyone seeking support.

Photo: EL PAÍS

While representatives for the actor confirmed the manner of death, the Brownsville Police Department stated that the official cause remains pending while their investigation continues, as reported by Diario AS. Mitte left behind half a dozen unreleased projects, including the independent drama Talking to Strangers which he had been promoting just weeks prior, underscoring a career that extended far beyond the iconic New Mexico desert landscape of his breakout role.