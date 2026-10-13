MICHELIN Guide Texas 2026 selection

On October 8, 2026, michelin.com reported that the official selection for the MICHELIN Guide Texas was revealed, spotlighting a total of 19 Starred restaurants across the Lone Star State. The latest rollout captures a shifting gastronomic landscape where time-honored smoking traditions contend with mounting economic pressures, even as inventive new concepts earn prestigious recognition.

Barbecue Landmarks Face Headwinds and Earn Stars

Pitmasters across the region continue to navigate serious financial headwinds due to the rising cost of beef in the U.S. Yet, inspectors note that many operators still strive for excellence under pressure. Goldee’s Bar-B•Q in Fort Worth shines especially bright within this year’s selection, having earned a promotion from Bib Gourmand status to One Star. Founded by a group of friends in 2019 and opened in 2020, the no-frills Texas barbecue joint routinely draws long queues for its beef and pork ribs, jalapeño-cheddar sausage, and signature brisket cooked low and slow over local post oak.

Other barbecue destinations across the state maintain strong representation in the guide.

Meanwhile, new entrants are expanding the boundaries of traditional smoke. Levant BBQ in Houston debuts as a MICHELIN-recommended restaurant blending Central Texas barbecue with Levantine flavors. Classic smoked meats like brisket and ribs live side-by-side with lamb chops, fasolia, and hummus, culminating in dishes like brisket shawarma where both culinary traditions merge.

Personal Visions and Global Techniques Drive New Menus

Beyond smoke and spice, chefs across Texas are building dining experiences around singular creative philosophies and personal heritage. In Dallas, Chef Olivia López has established Olōyō with a strong focus on heirloom Mexican corn, masa, and the culinary traditions of Colima. Seasonal offerings frequently feature tamales, huaraches, and sopes.

Houston welcomes several notable newcomers in the latest guide. Chef Javier Becerra introduces Mexico City flavors at Xolo through creative cocktails, bar snacks, and small plates like the Guava Matcha Tini, tuna tostada, and triple-cooked octopus with mole blanco. Meanwhile, the husband-and-wife team behind Street to Kitchen—Chef Benchawan “G” Jabthong and Graham Painter—have launched Jantra, an intimate eight-seat spot offering a tasting menu that combines Thai flavors with global ingredients and memories from Chef G’s travels through Thailand, Myanmar, and the U.S.

Austin also claims fresh recognition with the debut of French-Japanese concept Kappo Kappo. Brothers Haru and Gohei Kishi combine their Japanese backgrounds and experience living in France to deliver an intimate chef-counter omakase utilizing French cooking techniques, featuring recurring items like toro tartare and Wagyu paired with classic sauces.

Farm-to-Table Roots Deepen Across Texas

Relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and millers are increasingly integral to the state’s top kitchens. Harvest at the Masonic in McKinney stands out as a prime example, sourcing its produce directly from Water Boy Farms under the direction of Executive Chef and Master Gardener Andrea Shackelford. Alongside these farm-driven spaces, comprehensive dining options span major hubs like Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio as inspectors continue evaluating the state’s dynamic culinary evolution.

Photo: guide.michelin.com