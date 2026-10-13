Yemen Houthis attack Riyadh airport in deadly regional conflict

Deadly regional conflicts are directly impacting commercial aviation, with attacks by Yemen’s Houthis hitting Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport and forcing international airlines to address dangerous airspace, CNBC reported.

Missile Strikes and Airport Closures in Riyadh

The escalation centers on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which has faced severe closures throughout the week following a deadly projectile attack over the weekend. CNN reported that the strike killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300, marking the deadliest attack on Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. Subsequent missile interceptions over Riyadh and Khamis Mushait pushed total casualties higher as the conflict intensified.

Surveillance footage broadcast globally showed passengers scrambling for cover and ceilings collapsing as blasts hit airport terminals. The Saudi Civil Aviation authority confirmed the attacks and ongoing facility assessments.

Global Aviation Routes and Carrier Responses

The broader Middle Eastern conflict, which escalated significantly following attacks involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran on February 28, has fundamentally altered international flight paths. Flight-data firm OAG noted that overall seat capacity across the Middle East remains down compared to previous years, sitting 5.7% lower in October than the prior year.

BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have directly targeted Riyadh International Airport with ballistic missiles. Multiple explosions were reported across Riyadh. A large plume of dark smoke was seen near the airport, and flights are reportedly suspended.NASA satellite data also detected… pic.twitter.com/slThWRLYXa — https://x.com/HormuzReport/status/2101271711941554321

Airlines are absorbing heavy financial and operational burdens to maintain safety. Carriers like Qantas altered their Perth-to-London routing to completely avoid Iranian airspace, adding a refueling stop in Singapore due to the extended distance. Meanwhile, European operators are exercising extreme caution; Finnair CEO Turkka Kuusisto told reporters in New York that his airline is completely bypassing destinations like Dubai and Doha until stability returns.

In the Saudi market specifically, Delta Air Lines was forced to postpone the launch of its historic Atlanta-Riyadh route until March.

Defense Blind Spots and Evolving Security Threats

Aviation security experts emphasize that commercial hubs are structurally unprepared to defend against modern aerial warfare. Conventional airport security protocols are built to stop unauthorized access on the ground rather than safeguard active airspace against incoming projectiles, according to Jeff Price, an aviation and aerospace science professor at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Photo: The Times of Israel

Gulnaz Ukassova, UAE-based security director of information and analysis at International SOS, noted that while conventional missile threats have established, albeit expensive, countermeasures, drones present an ongoing, fast-evolving blind spot. Civil aviation is being directly targeted and it has not been the case in the last couple of decades.”

Photo: i24NEWS

Carrier / Entity Action Taken Reason / Context Delta Air Lines Postponed Atlanta-Riyadh route debut to March FAA flight safety warnings and airport closure Qantas Rerouted Perth-London flights via Singapore Avoiding closed or dangerous Iranian airspace Finnair Suspended flights to Dubai and Doha Regional instability and safety precautions Qatar Airways & Etihad Airways Suspended flights to Saudi hubs Houthi attacks targeting Riyadh airport

With the Houthi military wing vowing to continue targeting infrastructure within the kingdom, excluding only Mecca and Medina airports, international airlines and energy executives face continued uncertainty regarding regional risk appetites.