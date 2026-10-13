Republic of Ireland Set Up Poland Play-Off After Kazakhstan Win

The Republic of Ireland women’s national football team secured a commanding 12-0 aggregate victory over Kazakhstan on October 13, 2026, at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, advancing to the World Cup play-off final where they will face Poland. Following an 8-0 triumph in the first leg, the Cork fixture functioned largely as a formality, featuring goals from Jessie Stapleton, Katie McCabe, Lucy Quinn, and Denise O’Sullivan as Ireland maintained complete control.

How Kazakhstan Built a Blue Wall in Cork

Carrying an eight-goal deficit from the opening match, the visitors adopted an ultra-conservative defensive shape by the River Lee. Kazakhstan stationed six players across the back line with an additional bank of four directly in front of them, effectively denying space in the midfield. The tactical setup mirrored heavy defensive blockades seen in international fixtures, stifling the hosts for much of the opening half and forcing Ireland into a patient possession game.

40 mins: Ireland 1-0 KazakhstanIreland finally have the lead on the night as Jessie Stapleton powers home a header at the back post Watch live on @rte2 and @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/uN8LXZhmlr — https://x.com/RTEsport/status/2110086708620345367

Ireland pressed relentlessly against the packed rearguard. RTÉ Sport broadcasted the action live as Denise O’Sullivan engineered several early openings, including a teasing cross that grazed Angelina Portnova’s fingertips and a neat one-two with Anna Patten past the half-hour mark. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 40th minute when Patten delivered an inviting cross from the right flank, allowing Jessie Stapleton to power a controlled header into the back corner of the net.

Extending the Lead After the Interval

The second half saw a sharper tempo from Vera Pauw’s side as the defensive resistance began to crack. The Chelsea star caressed a low, precise strike past the sprawling Portnova to double the advantage.

Quality improved further in the 70th minute when Toland skipped down the left channel and picked out Lucy Quinn. Quinn killed the ball with a composed first touch before sweeping home the third goal of the night. Three minutes later, a low cross from Sheva caused chaos in the penalty area, allowing Cork native Denise O’Sullivan to pounce from six yards out and seal the 4-0 scoreline on the night.

The Polish Showdown in Gdansk

While Ireland completed routine business in Cork, the true drama unfolded in Gdansk. Poland booked their spot in the final by defeating Belgium on penalties following a tense 3-3 aggregate draw, spearheaded by Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor. The upcoming two-legged play-off final in late November and early December will determine which nation secures qualification for the World Cup in Brazil.

Historical precedent points to a tightly contested battle between the two sides. Last April, Ireland claimed victories in both legs of a World Cup qualification double-header against Poland, winning 3-2 away in Gdansk and 1-0 in Dublin. However, Polish resilience remains a known factor; during League A qualification for Euro 2025, Poland rebounded from group losses against Austria to secure a 2-0 aggregate win when the teams met again in the play-offs.