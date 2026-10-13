Apple TV Releases Trailer for ’12 12 12′ Heist Thriller Starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan

Eight Episodes Across Three Timelines Form Apple’s New Zurich Vault Heist

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan lead the eight-episode thriller series 12 12 12, set to premiere globally on Friday, November 13, 2026, on Apple TV, as reported by 9to5mac.com. The streaming service released the official trailer for the drama, which centers on a high-stakes raid targeting a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich. Mackie stars as a disgraced FBI agent while Dornan plays an American career criminal, pitting the two actors against each other in a zero-sum game of cat and mouse spanning across Europe.

First trailer for ‘12 12 12’, a new crime thriller series starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.Releasing November 13 on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/Xjp1qDCwHO — https://x.com/TheScreenPulse/status/2110008081115648377

The structural gimmick behind the series title divides every single episode across three distinct narrative timelines. Viewers will track the 12 months spent planning the heist, the frantic 12 hours required to execute the vault raid, and the dangerous 12 days following the crime. Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble created the series and serve as executive producers alongside the two lead actors.

Production Heavyweights and Release Schedules

Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot, and acts as an executive producer on the project. Alongside Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller, and Jason Spire representing Inspire Entertainment, Mackie serves as an executive producer through his Make It With Gravy banner. Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content handle the physical production.

The distribution model relies on a hybrid drop schedule. Apple TV drops the first two episodes on November 13, 2026, followed by single weekly releases every Friday until the finale lands on December 25, 2026.

Subscription Pricing and Expanding Genre Offerings

Apple TV prices its standalone subscription at $14.99 per month, though buyers of new hardware such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, or Mac can secure a three-month free trial. Subscribers can also bundle the service through Apple One. The platform launched on November 1, 2019, as the first all-original global streaming service, accumulating 919 wins and 3,829 award nominations since inception.

Photo: apple.com

12 12 12 arrives alongside a broader push into gritty drama for the platform. Stephen Graham portrays a serial killer squaring off against Liev Schreiber in Nocturne, while Hugh Laurie takes on the role of a crime boss in The Wanted Man, both slated as upcoming additions to the catalog.