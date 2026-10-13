Federal regulators block PJM grid protection rules for Chicago

Federal regulators have blocked key portions of a grid protection plan intended to shield Chicago electricity customers from potential power shortages, rejecting rules that would have allowed regional operators to dictate curtailment priorities and electricity rates for massive new industrial users.

The Bottom Line

PJM Interconnection launched its Large Load Registry on Monday, October 12, to track high-consumption facilities like data centers.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission blocked PJM rules that would have forced major power users to secure extra capacity or face priority shutdowns during grid emergencies.

State and local regulators retain sole authority over customer curtailment orders and rate structures, leaving mitigation strategies unresolved ahead of a projected 2027 capacity crunch.

Registry Launch Follows Federal Pushback on PJM Authority

The regional grid operator serving Chicago and large portions of the Midwest and East Coast implemented a mandatory tracking database for high-capacity facilities, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filings show. Known as the Large Load Registry, the system requires utilities to report single-site operations drawing massive electricity loads, such as factories and large-scale data centers. PJM Interconnection designed the mechanism to identify demand spikes and maintain system reliability as regional power consumption accelerates.

However, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected the operational rules PJM attached to the initiative. The grid operator originally sought authority to compel new large-volume users to line up supplementary power supplies or risk being disconnected first during system emergencies. Federal regulators determined that those provisions exceeded the organization’s scope by infringing on state and local jurisdiction over utility rates and customer curtailment orders.

Projected Power Shortfalls and Unresolved Curtailment Protocols

PJM previously warned that the regional grid faces a capacity crunch beginning in 2027, driven primarily by the rapid expansion of data centers with exceptionally high power demands. While the new registry provides transparency regarding facility locations, the rejection of PJM’s enforcement rules removes the operator’s mechanism to mandate load reductions before supplies reach critical thresholds.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Commissioner David Rosner addressed the operational shift during regulatory proceedings reported by Utility Dive, stating that state officials must establish clear curtailment frameworks. “We need state regulators to establish clear rules for which customers should be curtailed first when circumstances require it,” Rosner stated. He added that data centers not performing critical functions should be disconnected ahead of ordinary residential consumers during emergencies, provided voluntary demand response options are exhausted.

Consumer Cost Impacts Remain Unaddressed

The regulatory order leaves open the question of how the operational changes and the impending 2027 supply deficit will affect retail electricity bills for Chicago homes and businesses. Neither the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission directives nor PJM announcements specify whether end-use customers will face cost adjustments related to the new registry or future grid management strategies.

Debate persists across the utility sector regarding whether high-consumption facilities should shoulder higher baseline tariffs or face mandatory reductions during periods of peak system stress. With federal regulators returning jurisdictional authority to state officials, Chicago-area utility customers await local rulemakings to determine how grid reliability measures will be enforced and financed.

Initiative / Entity Operational Date Regulatory Status PJM Large Load Registry October 12, 2026 Active (Tracking Implemented) PJM Emergency Curtailment Rules Pending / Rejected Blocked by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Projected Regional Power Crunch 2027 Unresolved / State Jurisdiction

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