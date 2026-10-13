Berlin Coalition Talks Collapse Over Antisemitism Deal and Israel Stance

Exploratory talks to form a new state government in Berlin collapsed on Tuesday evening after Germany’s Greens and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) walked away from negotiations with the Left Party over disputed safeguards regarding antisemitism and Israel.

Here is why that matters. The breakdown halts a potential three-party alliance that would have governed the German capital following the September 20 state election. The rupture stems from deep divisions over how the Left Party handles criticism of Israel and controversies involving its members, shaking up regional politics just as national leaders watch closely.

The friction centers on a foundational document that the Greens, SPD, and the Left had drafted to establish strict rules against antisemitism. Under the proposed measures, state legislature whips would deliberate on any antisemitic incidents and expel an accused lawmaker if they reached a consensus, or call in outside experts if they disagreed. The framework also required adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

But that fragile compromise splintered quickly inside the Left Party. As 44 Left Party members of the new Berlin parliament met on Tuesday, they bypassed the joint text entirely. Instead, they signed off on an internal paper that omitted key phrases from the original agreement, including the designation that Israel’s right to exist is “non-negotiable.”

The revised text produced by the Left’s lawmakers reads: “We stand by Israel’s right to exist and for equal rights for all people in Israel. Equally we stand by Palestine’s right to exist and for equal rights for all people in Palestine.”

That deviation proved fatal to the talks. The controversy was further inflamed by the admission of lawmaker Vanessa Emde into the state’s new parliamentary group, alongside ongoing unease regarding comments from outspoken party figures and the presence of a figure linked to organized crime at an election-night after-party. Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously warned his SPD coalition partners against entering government with a party he argued puts Germany’s commitment to Israel up for debate, stating that such concerns cannot be dismissed with a “piece of paper.”

Following the Left’s constituent meeting, the SPD and Greens issued a joint statement demanding clarity. “We expect the Left to clarify the extent to which they intend to take the agreements we made seriously and implement them,” the two parties declared.

The Regional Power Shift and the Left’s Electoral Success

The collapse halts a significant political realignment in Berlin. The Left Party, represented by lead candidate Elif Eralp, emerged as the largest force in the September 20 election, securing 25.7% of the vote. The Left won over substantial portions of Berlin’s population—particularly younger voters and communities with migrant backgrounds—by taking an unusually stern line on the wars in Gaza and the Middle East.

Photo: reuters.com

A successful coalition in Berlin could have rehabilitated the Left as a viable governing partner elsewhere in Germany. But the ideological fault lines proved too wide to bridge. The CDU, which finished second with 18.8% of the vote, quickly seized on the breakdown to argue that the SPD and Greens should instead negotiate a coalition government with them instead.

Photo: reuters.com

Party Berlin Election Result (%) Stance on Coalition Talks The Left Party 25.7% Internal text adopted, replacing joint antisemitism safeguards Christian Democrats (CDU) 18.8% Urging SPD and Greens to form government with conservatives Social Democrats (SPD) / Greens — Exploratory talks suspended over adherence to antisemitism agreement

Tensions over the Israel-Gaza conflict have grown increasingly acute across Germany since the October 7, 2023, attacks. For the SPD and Greens, establishing binding safeguards was a prerequisite for entering exploratory coalition talks with the Left.

With the exploratory talks officially called off, Berlin’s political future remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the estranged partners can salvage any framework for negotiation, or if the collapse will force an entirely new alignment among the capital’s fractured parties.