ICE Vehicle Hits Miguel Parra Hernández in Houston Operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stationed themselves outside a Houston hospital room where Miguel Parra Hernández is recovering from right-leg surgery following an incident when he was struck by an ICE vehicle in northwest Harris County.

The legal representation for Parra Hernández directly disputed federal claims linking her client to their intended target, stating that the construction worker was simply looking for water and ice before heading to work when the collision occurred.

Univision 45 reported that attorney Kim Bruno addressed the presence of federal law enforcement outside the Memorial Hermann Hospital room, confirming her client underwent surgery after being hit by an unmarked vehicle near the intersection of Clay Road and Highway 6.

According to Bruno, the vehicle that followed and subsequently struck Parra Hernández displayed no lights or official identification marking it as an ICE unit. Bruno maintained that Parra Hernández had no association with the actual subject of the federal operation.

“The person following him was a worker. It wasn’t any person that was looking [for him],” Bruno stated, according to Univision 45. “Nobody knows José Cervantes, nobody knows that person.”

Federal authorities identified the intended target of the operation as José Mendoza Cervantes, a Mexican national who remains at large and possesses a prior criminal record along with a final order of deportation.

Parra Hernández, originally from Puebla, Mexico, has lived in the Houston area for more than 30 years. His defense attorney confirmed he holds no criminal record and is not the subject of any outstanding arrest warrants.

Detail Reported Fact Date of Incident Saturday Location Clay Road and Highway 6, Northwest Harris County Hospital Memorial Hermann Hospital Legal Representation Kim Bruno Target of Operation José Mendoza Cervantes (At Large)

Bruno indicated that legal options remain under evaluation regarding Parra Hernández’s potential release and protection from removal proceedings. Legal representatives are monitoring the ongoing investigation to determine if criminal actions occurred during the pursuit.

Univision 45 noted that local coverage of the case continues.