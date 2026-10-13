United States Donald Trump called for a new leader in Ukraine, criticizing Volodymyr Zelensky over opposition to a temporary diesel export arrangement with Russia and urging Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian oil facilities.

The diplomatic friction intensified after Washington and Moscow agreed to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports through April 7. The move aims to lower high fuel costs for American drivers and industries ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Ukrainian leadership strongly opposed the pact, warning that it grants the Kremlin financial lifelines to sustain military operations. Addressing reporters outside the White House, President Trump defended the agreement and turned his criticism directly toward Kyiv’s head of state.

“I suggest they find a new leader, someone who is capable of reaching an agreement, because he could have reached many agreements, but never did.” Donald Trump, President of the United States

Washington Pressure Over Energy Strikes and Midterm Fuel Prices

President Trump argued that continued Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure destabilize global markets and drive up costs for households and agricultural producers.

The White House made its stance clear regarding attacks on refineries. We told them they could do anything to Russia, but don’t attack the oil refineries, because that will cause global fallout , President Trump stated, asserting that the Ukrainian government wanted to cause widespread instability.

Additional shipments are discussed, though deliveries remain contingent on the operational status of Russian diesel refineries.

Kyiv’s Compliance With the Energy Halt and Russian Violations

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv halted all strikes on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure following the U.S. announcement. However, he accused Moscow of immediately violating the understanding by launching more than 200 electrical and transmission strikes alongside attacks on oil and gas facilities, including a thermal power station in Kharkiv.

In interviews with international media, President Zelensky noted that Ukraine operates only a single oil refinery, which suffered heavy damage from prior Russian bombardments. He emphasized that any lasting energy cessation must encompass broader infrastructure rather than a narrow focus on refineries.

“If President Trump has negotiated this with President Vladimir Putin, please let us know when the ceasefire begins. We are ready and will accept.” Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

International Allies React to the Diesel Sanctions Relief

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas echoed Kyiv’s warnings, stating that easing restrictions provides Moscow with fresh revenue streams for its campaign. She maintained that Europe would not reduce its own pressure, pointing toward an upcoming package of sanctions against Russia.

Photo: Vietnamnet