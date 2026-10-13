Arsenal Duo Hincapie and Zubimendi Suffer Ankle Injuries in Training

Arsenal lost defenders Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi to ankle injuries during an extra training session following their 2-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend, dealing the club a heavy double blow.

High-Intensity Workout at the Emirates Stadium

Manager Mikel Arteta organized the workout directly on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium. The session was intended for players who had seen little or no playing time against Leeds, allowing them to maintain their fitness levels ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Separate Incidents and Social Media Footage

However, the additional workload resulted in both Hincapie and Zubimendi sustaining ankle injuries in separate, distinct incidents. Hincapie required assistance to leave the pitch, with a video circulating on social media showing the Ecuador international visibly struggling, limping, and holding his right ankle while unable to bear weight. Reserve goalkeeper Illan Meslier ultimately carried him off the field.

A couple of switches to the system…↩️ Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly🔛 Hincapie, Zubimendi🔴 2-1 🔵 (67) pic.twitter.com/2ywwNSL9UY — https://x.com/Arsenal/status/2096644354186109074

Arteta Defends Scheduling Amid Heavy Fixture Load

Addressing the scheduling and the injuries, Arteta explained the rationale behind the post-match session. “We plan to organize a post-match training session for players who have not played a sufficient number of minutes,” Arteta said. “The objective was that everyone could recover by Sunday and maintain their level of physical condition. But two unfortunate incidents have led Arsenal to lose two players. It is something nobody would want.”

Arteta acknowledged that the team faces a demanding stretch, noting that Arsenal is scheduled to play nine matches in 28 days. Despite the risks highlighted by the recent injuries, the Spanish manager maintained that such sessions remain necessary to ensure squad members retain adequate physical readiness for official matches.

Mounting Defensive Crisis Deepens

Both players will now undergo medical scans to determine the severity of their injuries and will miss the upcoming match against Lille.

The latest setbacks add to a mounting defensive crisis for the club this season. William Saliba has yet to make an appearance due to a back injury that worsened during the 2026 World Cup, while Jurrien Timber’s training volume continues to be carefully managed following surgery for a groin injury sustained last summer.

Medical staff are evaluating the physical condition of both Hincapie and Zubimendi following the scans, which will establish definitive recovery timelines and expected periods of absence from competitive fixtures.