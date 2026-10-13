South Dakota groups ask Gov. Rhoden to endorse summer food program

Thirty-four South Dakota organizations and businesses have called on Gov. Larry Rhoden to endorse a federally funded summer food assistance program, joining a nationwide push to secure grocery benefits for low-income families. The intervention places renewed pressure on the state administration as it weighs the financial logistics of implementing the initiative ahead of upcoming federal deadlines.

The federally funded Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides $120 per child distributed as $40 per month across June, July, and August. Eligible households can use the debit cards to purchase groceries. According to projections from the nonprofit Food Research and Action Center, South Dakota stands to receive $6.8 million through the initiative, which would provide food assistance to roughly 57,000 children across the state.

Families qualify for the stipend if they participate in programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid, or the Food Distribution on Indian Reservations, or if they qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, lack fixed housing, or reside in foster care.

State Administration Weighs Costs as Deadline Approaches

South Dakota remains one of 11 states not participating in the program, a group that includes Alaska, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah—all governed by Republicans. By contrast, neighboring Wyoming participated in the current rollout, and Iowa opted in for summer 2026. To secure funding for the summer of 2027, South Dakota must officially notify federal authorities of its intent to participate by Jan. 1.

South Dakota continues to remain a leader in the nation! @usnews just ranked South Dakota as #1 for employment, #1 for energy, and #2 in best states overall. I will continue to work hard to ensure future generations get to experience all the open opportunities across our great… pic.twitter.com/nOojGtR0ix — https://x.com/GovLarryRhoden/status/2082093757089096128

While the federal government covers half of ongoing administrative expenses, state officials have pointed to startup costs as a primary barrier. Laura Scheibe, the governor’s deputy secretary of education, stated that the administration is reviewing program requirements and associated costs. She noted that estimated setup expenses in 2024 ranged between $500,000 and $700,000 to cover required information technology programming and additional staffing.

Legislative efforts to fund the state’s share have previously stalled. In 2024, the state House Education Committee endorsed a measure to allocate $150,000 annually for program administration, but the Legislature’s budget committee ultimately voted the bill down.

Advocacy Groups and Businesses Press for Action

Led by Bread for the World South Dakota, the coalition of 34 organizations and businesses sent a formal letter to Rhoden’s office urging him to adopt the program. Signatories include the Salvation Army of Mitchell, the South Dakota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, South Dakota Kids Count, the League of Women Voters South Dakota, and the South Dakota Advocacy Network for Women, alongside commercial entities like Franklin Food Market of Sioux Falls and Team Buche Cares.

Cathy Brechtelsbauer of Bread for the World argued that existing on-site summer meal sites reach only a fraction of eligible children. She noted that federal taxes paid by South Dakota residents already fund the program nationally. Brechtelsbauer emphasized that not all families can easily access school-based meal sites during summer break.

The debate has also emerged in electoral politics. Dan Ahlers, the Democrat running against Rhoden in the Nov. 3 general election, stated that he would support the program if elected, dismissing setup costs as negligible relative to child nutrition.