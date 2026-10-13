Rennes High School Protests Continue With Blockades And Remote Learning

High school student protests in Rennes entered a tense new phase on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with at least six institutions opting to close their physical doors entirely until the Toussaint holidays to prevent unrest, Le Télégramme reported. The closures affect campuses including Victor-et-Hélène-Basch and Bréquigny, where administration and student bodies alike pivot toward remote learning setups to maintain safety around school perimeters.

Barricades and Fire on Avenue Janvier

While some campuses battened down the hatches, other high schools across the Breton capital faced direct blockades on Tuesday morning. Demonstrators gathered outside the Châteaubriant, Joliot-Curie, and Émile-Zola high schools early in the day. Outside Émile-Zola, students piled up improvised barricades that completely halted vehicle traffic along Avenue Janvier.

The situation escalated around 11:30 a.m. near Pont Pasteur, where a fire was ignited before law enforcement and local firefighters quickly intervened to extinguish the flames and restore order. The morning disruptions served as a precursor for a wider “Act V” demonstration scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with organizers calling for a march starting from the Esplanade Charles-de-Gaulle.

Core Grievances Fueling the Movement

The student mobilization centers on deep-seated frustrations regarding daily educational conditions. Teenage protesters are demanding tangible improvements to their working environments, significant reductions in heavy class schedules, and the complete abolition of Parcoursup, the national university admission portal.

Tuesday’s street actions test the sustained momentum of a movement that has drawn thousands of participants over the past two weeks. Previous demonstrations in the Breton capital brought out approximately 10,000 protesters on Tuesday, October 6, followed by an estimated 3,500 participants on Thursday, October 8. Whether the afternoon march matches those figures will determine the immediate trajectory of the student standoff as authorities monitor the streets of Rennes.