Theater Holzhausen stages Der König der Narren in 2026

Opening at Theater Holzhausen on October 25, 2026, the comedy Der König der Narren adapts the Danny Kaye film The Court Jester, bringing a medieval tale of usurped thrones and mistaken identity to the stage under director Matthias Hochradl.

What Audiences Need to Know About the Holzhausen Production

The Plot: The medieval English realm is ruled by the usurper Roderick, but a baby with a royal birthmark survived the initial purge, prompting the jester Hawkins to infiltrate the court as the Giacomo character.

The medieval English realm is ruled by the usurper Roderick, but a baby with a royal birthmark survived the initial purge, prompting the jester Hawkins to infiltrate the court as the Giacomo character. The Creative Team: The comedy features a book by Viktoria Schubert and music by Christian Deix, utilizing original songs by Sammy Cahn and Sylvia Fine alongside German adaptations by Schubert and Deix.

The comedy features a book by Viktoria Schubert and music by Christian Deix, utilizing original songs by Sammy Cahn and Sylvia Fine alongside German adaptations by Schubert and Deix. Performance Schedule: Ten performances run from October 25 through November 22, 2026, with tickets available via phone or the official theater website.

The Plot Mechanics of Der König der Narren

The storyline follows the power structure of a medieval English court controlled by Roderick, who seized the crown after murdering the royal family. Because an infant bearing the true royal birthmark escaped the initial slaughter, a plan takes shape to restore the legitimate heir. The gaukler Hawkins steps into the identity of Giacomo, operating as the “King of Fools and Fool of Kings” inside Roderick’s halls.

Complications multiply due to the expectations of Lord Ravenhurst, Roderick’s scheming adviser, who anticipates that the incoming court jester Giacomo is actually an assassin. The plot thickens when a witch hypnotizes the clueless Hawkins, setting off a chain of royal chaos.

Production Background and Creative Credits

This stage version translates Melvin Frank and Norman Panama’s original film The Court Jester into a musical comedy format. Viktoria Schubert penned the book, while Christian Deix composed the score. The production incorporates the original songs written by Sammy Cahn and Sylvia Fine, with Schubert and Deix supplying the German-language versions of these musical numbers.

Director Matthias Hochradl oversees the staging at Theater Holzhausen.

Performance Dates and Ticketing Information

Theater Holzhausen schedules ten separate performances for the run in late 2026. The opening curtain rises on Sunday, October 25 at 19:00, followed by a performance on Saturday, October 31 at 20:00.

Date Day of Week Showtime October 25, 2026 Sunday 19:00 October 31, 2026 Saturday 20:00 November 6, 2026 Friday 20:00 November 8, 2026 Sunday 19:00 November 13, 2026 Friday 20:00 November 14, 2026 Saturday 20:00 November 15, 2026 Sunday 19:00 November 18, 2026 Wednesday 20:00 November 20, 2026 Friday 20:00 November 22, 2026 Sunday 19:00

Patrons can secure tickets by calling 0664 9474582 or by visiting the online ticketing portal at www.theater-holzhausen.at.