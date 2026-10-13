Duane Keffe D Davis Sentenced in Tupac Shakur Murder

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years to life in prison in Las Vegas for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting death of rap icon Tupac Shakur, concluding a decades-old murder case stemming from an East Coast-West Coast record label rivalry.

The sentence handed down by Judge Carli Kierny includes a 20-year mandatory enhancement for profiting off the murder. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, appeared in the Clark County District Court Regional Justice Center shackled in handcuffs and wearing a dark prison uniform. When asked by the judge if he wanted to address the court or Shakur’s family, Davis declined, stating I’m good, though he did ask to have personal property, including photographs, returned from his home according to court proceedings.

Jurors found Davis guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon following a multi-week trial in August. Prosecutors demonstrated that Davis orchestrated the retaliation attack after an earlier casino altercation involving his nephew, Orlando Anderson, and Shakur on the night of September 7, 1996 as detailed by investigators. Shakur was riding in the passenger seat of a black BMW driven by music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them at a red light in Paradise, Nevada, and shots erupted into the vehicle.

Family Testimony and Prosecutor Arguments in the Las Vegas Courtroom

During the sentencing hearing, members of Shakur’s family delivered emotional statements regarding the enduring impact of his death. His younger sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, spoke about her brother’s legacy and the personal loss she endured before the court.

A jury has found Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Davis, 63, faces a maximum of life in prison.Prosecutors and police claimed that Davis handed the gunman the murder weapon. They believe that the actual shooter was either Orlando… pic.twitter.com/kIUV2jTRdb — https://x.com/Variety/status/2094586777315201505

“but to the family, Tupac Shakur was a brother, a son, a cousin, a loved person ripped from them 30 years ago.” Binu Palal, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney

Palal added that the family had to endure years of Davis bragging about his involvement in the killing. Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal and prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo both pressed for the maximum penalty. DiGiacomo told the court that Davis was an eight-time felon who had earned the maximum sentence through his behavior and criminal history.

Memoirs, Media Interviews, and the Investigation That Cracked a Cold Case

For nearly three decades, the assassination of Tupac Shakur remained an unsolved mystery that fueled global speculation. The investigation stalled for years because investigators struggled to connect gang leaders amid a violent East Coast-West Coast record label feud as outlined by the district attorney’s office.

Photo: madisoncourier.com

The case shifted decisively in 2019 when Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, released his memoir, Compton Street Legend , and openly discussed his role in media interviews and documentary appearances. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson noted that the primary evidence against Davis came from his own public statements, book promotions, and podcasts.

Defense Appeals and Outstanding Questions Regarding Co-Conspirators

Defense attorney Michael Sanft argued during trial proceedings that there was a total lack of physical evidence linking his client to the crime, portraying Davis as a fabricator who embellished his accounts to make money from book sales and interviews. Following Tuesday’s sentencing, Sanft confirmed plans to appeal the conviction, contending that prosecutors waited too long to bring the case to trial according to court defense filings.

Photo: 10tv.com

Davis remains the sole person ever charged and convicted in connection with Shakur’s death. The three other individuals alleged to have been inside the white Cadillac during the shooting—including Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson, whom Davis identified as the gunman—have all died in the years since the attack according to police records. Throughout the trial, witness testimony also referenced Sean Diddy Combs and his alleged ties to members of the South Side Compton Crips for security work at Bad Boy Records. Combs, currently serving a four-year prison sentence for prostitution-related offenses, has repeatedly denied any involvement in Shakur’s killing as noted in federal court documents. District Attorney Steve Wolfson stated that prosecutors currently lack sufficient evidence to pursue additional charges against anyone else while leaving the door open for future developments.