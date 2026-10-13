Study: Recycled Fertilizers from Sanitation Systems Match Conventional Effectiveness

Recycling fertilizers derived from resource-oriented sanitation systems match the agronomic effectiveness of conventional mineral fertilizers, according to a comprehensive study published in Frontiers in Environmental Science. Evaluating more than 450 datasets from 32 countries, researchers established that these treated human nutrient streams suffer no systematic yield penalty compared to traditional options.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Nutrient Parity: Processed human waste yields essential agricultural elements—phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium—at levels functionally identical to conventional mineral alternatives.

Processed human waste yields essential agricultural elements—phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium—at levels functionally identical to conventional mineral alternatives. Scientific Milestone: Unsere Ergebnisse zu den einzelnen Düngemittelprodukten zeigen: Nährstoffrecycling aus menschlichen Ausscheidungen ist längst ein wissenschaftliches Thema auf internationaler Ebene, notes Ariane Krause of the Network for Sustainable Sanitation Systems (NetSan).

Global Dataset Proves Agronomic Parity Across 13 Product Types

Agricultural sectors worldwide depend heavily on finite, energy-intensive mineral deposits to maintain high crop yields. To combat this resource vulnerability, an international research team evaluated the viability of resource-oriented sanitation systems (ROS), which capture nutrient-rich streams from human excreta separately and, wherever possible, undiluted by water.

Led by Corinna Schröder alongside Franziska Häfner, Ariane Krause, Moritz Hallama, and Martina Winker, the investigation pooled data from over 200 sources across 32 nations. For 13 recycling fertilizer types, the available data was sufficient to characterize their properties in detail. Many of these processed materials align cleanly with existing mineral, organic, or organo-mineral fertilizer categories. According to Martina Winker of the Institute for Social-Ecological Research (ISOE), the findings confirm these are by no means secondary products: Unsere Ergebnisse liefern eine wichtige wissenschaftliche Grundlage für die Anwendung, denn sie zeigen: Recyclingdünger aus getrennt erfassten Stoffströmen sind keine Dünger zweiter Klasse. Winker adds that what matters is the specific property a fertilizer brings to a given agricultural application rather than its origin in a conventional or recycled stream. Ariane Krause from NetSan further points out that previously there was a lack of overview regarding the highly diverse products, processes, and application conditions, noting their goal was to make visible what can be reliably deduced from this broad evidence and where knowledge gaps still remain.

Parameter ROS Recycling Fertilizers Conventional Mineral Fertilizers Primary Nutrients Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium (Variable concentrations) Standardized synthetic N-P-K formulations Crop Yield Performance No systematic disadvantage across 134 evaluated datasets Baseline established agricultural standard Heavy Metal Profiles Predominantly low, comparable to established commercial products Strictly regulated commercial thresholds Regulatory Status Fragmented; requires expanded legal frameworks Fully integrated into global agricultural frameworks

Compositional Safety and_the Path to Regulatory Integration

Heavy metal concentrations across the studied recycling fertilizers remained low, mirroring established commercial products, while initial source material and treatment conditions remain critical for hygienic safety.

Quality Drivers and Hygienic Safety Factors

According to the findings, the quality, safety, and efficacy that render these recycled fertilizers sustainable agricultural alternatives depend above all on the starting material, processing methods, and application conditions.

References

Photo: idw-online.de

Schröder, C., Häfner, F., Krause, A., Hallama, M., & Winker, M. (2026). Recycling fertilizers from resource-oriented sanitation systems: product-level characterization and meta-analysis of agronomic performance. Frontiers in Environmental Science, 14, 1843173. https://doi.org/10.3389/fenvs.2026.1843173