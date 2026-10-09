Three Saudis Killed in Houthi Airport Attacks

Three Saudi nationals, including a pilot, were killed in attacks on Riyadh’s international airport. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the strikes, marking a deadly escalation in the wider regional conflict that has disrupted global travel, diplomatic operations, and energy markets.

Deadly Strikes on Riyadh and Regional Aviation Infrastructure

Saudi officials confirmed that attacks struck the capital’s King Khalid International Airport. The strikes resulted in the deaths of three Saudi citizens and left several others with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Photo: The Irish Times

Among the victims was Capt Hamoud Ali Alkalthami, whose death was confirmed by the Saudia Group. The company stated that one of its aircraft sustained damage while sitting on the ground with no passengers onboard. Saudi civil aviation authorities reported a separate attack on Abha airport, where two people were killed and 28 injured.

King Khalid International Airport urged travelers to contact their airlines directly before heading to the terminal, as numerous flights faced delays or cancellations. Meanwhile, Irish airport operator DAA, which holds a management contract for a terminal at the Riyadh hub, confirmed it was in close touch with regional teams.

Wider Escalation and Humanitarian Toll in Yemen

The airport attacks followed a major ground and air offensive launched by Saudi Arabia and allied forces against the Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis stated they targeted the kingdom in response to Riyadh’s military support for Yemen’s UN-recognised government. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree also reported missile launches targeting an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.

Photo: The Guardian

As fighting intensified around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the humanitarian toll continued to mount. The International Organization for Migration reported that more than 200,000 people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began.

Location Target / Incident Type Reported Impact Riyadh (King Khalid International) Airport facilities and aircraft One person killed and eight injured; flights delayed or cancelled Abha Airport Regional aviation infrastructure Two killed and 28 injured Taiz, Yemen Military siege and ground clashes Over 200,000 displaced regionally; severe shortages of water and food

Diplomatic Impasse and International Advisories

Amid the worsening security climate, foreign governments scrambled to protect citizens. The Indian embassy issued an advisory on Thursday instructing Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and stay indoors, while carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, and Air India Express temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the broader Middle East conflict remain deeply stalled. Speaking at a regional summit in Turkmenistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that peace talks cannot succeed under pressure or threats. According to Pezeshkian, fruitful and meaningful discussions require a foundation of reciprocal commitments and mutual respect, entirely free from threats or coercive pressure.

In response, Washington has established its own counterblockade targeting Iranian ports and has launched strikes against ships it claims have breached these restrictions. With Riyadh preparing to host energy policymakers for the WPC Energy Congress, regional authorities face mounting pressure to secure critical transport hubs against further airborne assaults.