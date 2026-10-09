Journey Drummer Deen Castronovo Hospitalized After Medical Emergency On Stage

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, 62, suffered an unspecified medical emergency during the band’s Tulsa, Oklahoma concert on Thursday night, requiring hospitalization after the show paused just two songs into the set at the BOK Center. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain and guitarist Neal Schon later offered updates to the crowd, with drum tech Steve Toomey stepping in to finish the performance.

The Bottom Line

Journey paused their Tulsa concert at the BOK Center after just two songs following a medical emergency involving drummer Deen Castronovo.

Band members Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon addressed the audience, requesting prayers and confirming Castronovo was transported to a hospital.

Drum tech Steve Toomey stepped in behind the kit, allowing the band to resume the performance later in the evening.

The Concert Stoppage at the BOK Center

The incident unfolded Thursday night during Journey’s stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to reporting from Tulsa World, the band had only performed two songs when the event abruptly ground to a halt. The band members exited the stage, leaving fans waiting for an explanation in the arena.

Local sports reporter Eric Bailey shared video footage from the venue capturing the tense moments on the floor. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain soon walked back onto the stage alone to address the restless crowd. We’re going to see what happens as this progresses, Cain told the audience, as documented by Tulsa World. It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.

Hospitalization and the Decision to Continue

Approximately ten minutes after the initial pause, guitarist Neal Schon returned to the microphone to provide a clearer update. Schon confirmed to the BOK Center audience that Castronovo had been taken to the hospital. The band opted to bring out Castronovo’s drum tech, Steve Toomey, to finish the set.

He’s very good, Schon told the crowd, before asking for patience during a break. The group returned to the stage, and current lead vocalist Arnel Pineda again asked for prayers for Castronovo.

Dedication and Tour Context

As the concert progressed with Toomey handling percussion duties, Schon dedicated the remainder of the performance to their hospitalized bandmate. This concert is for Deen, Schon stated later in the evening. I think he’s going to be fine.

The Tulsa date falls within Journey’s Final Frontier farewell tour. Representatives for the band did not immediately return a request for comment regarding Castronovo’s status.

Event Detail Fact Date Thursday, October 8, 2026 Venue BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma Key Personnel Involved Deen Castronovo, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Steve Toomey Primary Source Reporting Tulsa World, Daily Mail