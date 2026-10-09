Will Roberts Emcees the 2026 Carmel International Film Festival

Will Roberts is back in Carmel-by-the-Sea, stepping into the role of emcee for the 2026 Carmel International Film Festival as his latest slate of television and film projects moves toward release. The four-day cultural event opened on October 1 at the Golden Bough Playhouse and runs through October 4, drawing major industry figures and international premieres to the Central Coast community.

A Familiar Return to Carmel

The festival assignment carries deep personal significance for Roberts, who spent two decades living in the area and previously participated in the 2024 festival program. Returning to host the multi-day event in a town that shaped a large portion of his life is “truly an honor,” Roberts told NewsBlaze, pointing to the region’s rich history, culture, and deep connection to filmmaking.

This year’s festival schedule packs a dense lineup into its four-day run, featuring 12 feature-length films, 34 short films, six industry panels, and two major career retrospectives. The opening night drew actor and filmmaker Edward Burns to kick off proceedings at the Golden Bough Playhouse.

High-Profile Screenings and Major Honorees

The festival expanded its marquee offerings shortly before opening day, adding the North American premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Flesh Impact as a Special Judge’s Selection. The film features a high-profile ensemble cast including Ellen Burstyn, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Sepideh Moafi, and is dedicated to Marilyn Monroe on the centenary of her birth.

Organizers have also built a substantial awards and retrospective slate. The inaugural grand jury brings together Timothy Hutton, Frances Fisher, Stephen Gyllenhaal, and Bill Morrison. Producer Stephen Nemeth is slated to receive the festival’s 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, the festival will celebrate filmmaker Frank Darabont with a career retrospective and a special screening of The Shawshank Redemption, alongside a separate career retrospective honoring composer Mark Mancina.

Parallel Film and Television Projects

Roberts’ appearance on the festival stage coincides with a busy stretch across both television and European film production. He stars as Duke in the upcoming eight-episode comedy series Hollywood Adjacent, sharing the screen with Nicky Whelan, who plays his estranged daughter, Trixie Hallisy. The narrative explores the fractured relationship between the two characters as the season unfolds.

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The official trailer for the series is currently live on Instagram, setting the stage for its October 12 debut across Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon, with a subsequent release on Tubi also planned. The television project joins Roberts’ recent feature film work, which includes a two-month shoot in Europe for the feature Knock at Eight, where he portrays Officer Malloy. These live hosting and screen roles follow his recent portrayal of General George C. Marshall in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.