AlphaTheta Launches $7-a-Month Bitwig Studio Plan for DJs

AlphaTheta launched the Studio Plan today, introducing a $7-a-month subscription that bundles the DAW Bitwig Studio Essentials with rekordbox integration. The service allows DJs to edit, remix, and produce directly using tracks from their existing libraries.

The Bottom Line

The Software Pairing: The $7-a-month subscription connects AlphaTheta’s rekordbox ecosystem directly with Bitwig Studio Essentials.

The $7-a-month subscription connects AlphaTheta’s rekordbox ecosystem directly with Bitwig Studio Essentials. Workflow Continuity: BPM, key, hot cue points, and vocal positions transfer automatically when opening a track from rekordbox into a Bitwig project.

How the Rekordbox and Bitwig Integration Operates

The newly launched Studio Plan runs independently from existing rekordbox subscription tiers, which include Free, Core, Creative, Professional, and Cloud Option. Users can purchase the plan on its own or add it to an existing subscription. AlphaTheta manages licenses through a newly introduced application named Studio License Manager. When a user’s 30-day free trial ends, Bitwig Studio remains accessible in a feature-limited demo mode.

AlphaThetaが新サブスクリプションプランStudio Planを提供開始Bitwig Studio Essentialsとrekordboxの連携で楽曲編集やリミックス制作を実現✨詳細はこちら👇https://t.co/VuNo3WBReE pic.twitter.com/33orFU3VPf — https://x.com/GENICPRESSAPP/status/2109966785482985696

Inside the integrated workflow, DJs can browse their complete rekordbox collection directly within Bitwig. Opening a track transfers metadata instantly. BPM, key, hot cue points, and vocal positions carry over automatically. In practice, hot cues set up for live club sets serve as ready-made edit points, simplifying the process of layering harmonically compatible elements.

Hardware Ecosystem and Forthcoming Stem Separation

Bitwig Studio Essentials ships with 40 built-in instruments and effects, alongside 10 modulators for sound design. AlphaTheta has also highlighted stem separation as a core pillar of the new offering, designed to split tracks into isolated vocals, drums, bass, and other components for remixing. However, that specific feature is not available at launch. The company confirmed that stem support will arrive via a future software update.

This release arrives as various DJ software companies encourage their user bases to expand into music production. AlphaTheta stated that the partnership with Bitwig represents part of a broader push into software collaborations aimed at both DJs and producers, signaling that additional platform integrations are likely on the horizon.

Feature Specification Launch Date October 13, 2026 Subscription Price $7 per month Included DAW Bitwig Studio Essentials Instruments & Effects 40 included (plus 10 modulators) License Management Studio License Manager app

Software Strategy and Future Industry Partnerships

By keeping the Studio Plan separate from standard rekordbox tiers, AlphaTheta targets DJs looking to bridge the gap between live mixing and track production without altering their primary performance setups. The inclusion of Bitwig Studio Essentials gives producers a streamlined environment built around existing library organization. As digital performance platforms continue to merge live DJing with DAW production workflows, software ecosystems are shifting to accommodate performers who want to build custom edits on the fly.