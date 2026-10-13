Pioneer Shojo Manga Artist Masako Watanabe Dies at 97

Pioneering shojo manga creator Masako Watanabe passed away at the age of 97 on the 3rd, as reported by Yomiuri Shimbun. Watanabe built a long career that helped define early girls’ manga before she expanded into suspense, historical fiction, and psychological horror.

The Bottom Line

Pioneering Foundation: Watanabe began her career in commercial lending library manga in 1952 before shifting to mainstream girls’ magazines like Shojo Book and Weekly Margaret.

Watanabe began her career in commercial lending library manga in 1952 before shifting to mainstream girls’ magazines like Shojo Book and Weekly Margaret. Genre Evolution: While initially famous for works like Yamabiko Shojo, she later mastered psychological thrillers and dark mysteries, winning the Shogakukan Manga Award for 1969–1970’s Glass no Shiro (Glass Castle).

While initially famous for works like Yamabiko Shojo, she later mastered psychological thrillers and dark mysteries, winning the Shogakukan Manga Award for 1969–1970’s Glass no Shiro (Glass Castle). Career Acumen: She produced long-running historical works such as Kinpeibai alongside horror works like Sei Rosalind.

From Lending Libraries to Weekly Margaret

Born Masako Watanabe, the artist first worked as an illustrator before breaking into the manga industry in 1952 with a debut book in the lending library market, Yomiuri Shimbun reported. As the medium transitioned toward weekly and monthly magazines, Watanabe established herself at the forefront of the movement.

In 1957, she published her first long-form serial, Yamabiko Shojo, in the magazine Shojo Book. The story followed separated twin girls and made her a popular manga creator.

Expanding into Suspense and Psychological Horror

Between 1969 and 1970, she serialized the suspense thriller Glass no Shiro (Glass Castle) in Weekly Margaret. The work earned her the Shogakukan Manga Award. Later, she advanced into ladies’ comics, becoming a master of horror and romantic mystery. News, her 1973 work Sei Rosalind, serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shojo Friend, depicts a girl whose surroundings are marked by mysterious fatal accidents.

Work Title Publication Period / Year Magazine / Medium Genre Yamabiko Shojo 1957 Shojo Book Family Drama Glass no Shiro 1969–1970 Weekly Margaret Suspense Sei Rosalind 1973 Weekly Shojo Friend Horror Suspense Kinpeibai Long-term serial Ladies’ Comics Historical / Chinese Classical Adaptation

Enduring Legacy and Later Honors

In Sei Rosalind, she introduced a protagonist whose surroundings are plagued by mysterious accidents. Futaman Plus noted that the title has been reprinted many times over half a century and became one of her representative works. Watanabe also produced long-running historical works such as Kinpeibai based on Chinese classics. She received the Japan Cartoonists Association Award Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Award in 2002, followed by the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, in 2006, as detailed by Yomiuri Shimbun.

Watanabe’s close relatives held a private funeral following her passing at age 97.