OpenAI Engineer Arrested in Executive Conference Room Bugging

Federal authorities arrested 35-year-old OpenAI engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan, charging him with planting a hidden audio recording device behind an executive conference room television to intercept sensitive discussions.

The Justice Department announced the arrest of Abdulrahman Alfozan, a national of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following a discovery by OpenAI personnel who found a surreptitious audio recording device plugged into a USB port on the back of a television in an executive conference room on September 30. The device, which had been concealed in toilet paper, was determined to have been installed on or about September 28. Alfozan had been employed as an engineer at the company since July 2025. Trial Attorney Kate Tagert from the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section is providing valuable help to Attorney Nicolas Parker of the Northern District of California as he prosecutes the matter.

Digital Forensics and Surveillance Evidence Compiled by Investigators

According to federal prosecutors, closed-circuit television footage inside the office showed Alfozan near the executive conference room on multiple dates prior to the discovery, even though he lacked authorization to access the room or participate in meetings held there. Confidential research, product plans, business strategy, government engagements, and commercial relationships were frequently discussed in this space.

Investigators detailed a digital trail preceding the discovery. Prior to September 28, Alfozan used a productivity tool to make multiple inquiries regarding OpenAI building addresses, meeting rooms, meeting-room capacities and calendars, leadership and exec locations, and external partner meetings. Additionally, a chatbot account linked to Alfozan’s spouse—which shared various identifiers and characteristics with Alfozan’s own account—generated queries regarding the construction and concealment of a continuous audio recorder, the integration of Wi-Fi connectivity, remote listening capabilities, and the encryption of its memory card. On September 27 and 28, the same account also entered inquiries containing specific particulars about the retrieved device, such as its distinct network identifier.

Internal AI Models Used to Trace the Surveillance Device

OpenAI stated that it utilized its own internal AI models to identify the employee responsible for planting the device and to trace its origins. The company reported that the device contained advanced encryption, audio monitoring capabilities, and a mechanism for transferring data designed to evade monitoring. On October 5, Alfozan was captured on video entering the conference room and appearing to look behind the television where the first recorder had been inserted. That same day, security personnel found an unattended bag in a different room containing Alfozan’s wallet, identification, and a second recording device similar to the first.

Photo: unite.ai

Photo: Sfstandard

“At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data. The employee was terminated,” according to the AI company. OpenAI, via Reuters

To avoid interfering with the inquiry, OpenAI synchronized the timing of the worker’s dismissal with the FBI, resulting in his termination on Friday, the day of his arrest. A LinkedIn profile matching Alfozan’s name lists his role as an engineering lead on the company’s AI agents platform, following prior engineering roles at Meta and Nash. From 2017 to 2022, he was a senior systems engineer at Meta.

National Security Implications and Potential Penalties

Federal officials framed the arrest around national security and the protection of domestic technological advancements. The prosecution supports National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11), which is designed to support American superiority in super intelligence technology.

“This arrest highlights our relentless efforts in partnership with the FBI to identify and prosecute those who seek to steal our technology, as alleged in the complaint.” OpenAI, via Source 1

FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized that safeguarding American innovation remains a top counterintelligence priority for the bureau, noting the scheme was meant to capture sensitive communications about the organization’s super intelligence technology.

Photo: TechCrunch

“Protecting American SI innovation is essential to safeguarding our nation’s economic strength and national security, and the FBI views that mission as one of our highest counterintelligence priorities,” Patel said. FBI Director Kash Patel, via Office of Public Affairs

Alfozan made his initial appearance in federal court on October 9, 2026, and remains in custody. He faces an accusation of utilizing, or attempting to utilize, an electronic, mechanical, or alternative apparatus to monitor oral communications. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.