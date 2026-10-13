CTOS estimates RM12m FY2026 profit hit from cyber breach as stock falls to record low

CTOS Digital Bhd estimates that its recent cybersecurity breach will reduce financial year 2026 profit after tax by RM12 million and revenue by RM16 million. Shares fell to a record low of 47.5 sen following the disruption, which left key credit reporting services temporarily unavailable.

Pressure is mounting on CTOS Digital Bhd after a cybersecurity incident first disclosed on September 23, 2026, translated into concrete financial projections for the current year. The credit reporting agency expects its net profit after tax and minority interests for the financial year ending December 31, 2026, to drop by RM12 million, while revenue is projected to fall by RM16 million if affected operations remain disrupted until the third week of October.

Third-Quarter and Fourth-Quarter Projections Amid Service Suspensions

The estimated financial toll is divided across the final two quarters of the year. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, the impact is pegged at RM5 million in Patami and RM3 million in revenue. The figures grow substantially for the fourth quarter, projected at RM7 million for profit and RM13 million for revenue.

These figures assume that key credit reporting services, including CTOS Score and CCRIS-related reports, remain temporarily suspended while other parts of the business continue operating. The disruption stems from unauthorized access detected in an environment supporting the company’s consumer business.

The company warned that the financial damage will compound with each passing week. Each additional week of disruption could further reduce profit after tax and minority interests by RM1.3 million and revenue by RM2.5 million.

Share Price Decline and Market Capitalisation Loss

The market reaction has been swift. More than RM300 million in market value has been wiped out over a three-week span. Shares fell to an intraday low of 45.5 sen before closing down half a sen at a record low of 47.5 sen, pushing year-to-date losses to 40.08%.

Photo: The Star

The projected RM12 million profit impact represents roughly 11.5% of CTOS’s RM104.4 million net profit for financial year 2025. Meanwhile, the RM16 million revenue reduction equates to about 4.9% of last year’s RM326.06 million revenue. Prior to the incident, the group recorded solid growth, with first-half net profit rising 15.63% to RM41.16 million.

Remediation Efforts and Institutional Shareholdings

CTOS has implemented additional security measures and is currently undergoing independent reviews targeted for completion in October. The company is working towards resuming the impacted services as soon as possible, subject to the satisfactory completion of remediation and independent validation.

Photo: Theedgemalaysia

Despite the steep selloff and operational hurdles, seven of nine analysts maintained buy recommendations, with a 12-month target price of 89 sen.