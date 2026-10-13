Dominika Cibulková and Tibor Vincze Attend SND Premiere

Former professional tennis player Dominika Cibulková appeared together with entrepreneur Tibor Vincze at the Slovak National Theatre (SND) premiere of “Čardášová princezná.” This appearance, first noted by Diva.sk, marks a shift toward open public appearances for the pair, who previously kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

A Public Debut

While the couple was previously seen together at the farewell match of Zdeno Chára, the premiere of the operetta directed by Ján Ďurovčík served as their first official joint appearance where they posed for photographers. The couple arrived at the SND, where they were photographed together in front of promotional posters for the production. This latest outing follows a period of public speculation regarding Cibulková’s personal life, as she and her partner have moved past the phase of avoiding media attention.

Style and Presentation

Cibulková, who faced criticism for a previous, more casual outfit at a theater event, drew significant attention for her ensemble at the premiere. She chose a white tailored trouser suit, which she accessorized with a luxury crocodile-skin handbag in an olive-green shade and pink heels. Her partner, Vincze, opted for a sophisticated look featuring a grey-toned double-breasted jacket, an unbuttoned white shirt, and dark trousers. The pair appeared comfortable and happy as they were captured by photographers throughout the evening.

Production and Notable Guests

The operetta staging, featuring music direction by conductor Konstantin Ilievsky, set design by Martin Černý, and costumes by Ľudmila Várossová, brought together various figures in the auditorium. Among those present at the venue alongside the couple were Culture Minister Martina Šimkovičová, STVR head Martina Flašíková, BMD organizer Mária Reháková, former prime ministerial adviser Eduard Chmelár with his partner, and SND General Director Zuzana Ťapáková.

Photo: Plus JEDEN DEŇ

A New Chapter

After previously keeping their private lives guarded following the dissolution of her marriage to Michal Navara, Cibulková’s choice to pose openly with Vincze at the prestigious cultural event signals a new chapter for the former athlete.