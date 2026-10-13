Pune Police Register FIR Against Husband Over Trishna Suicide

Trishna, a 33-year-old IT engineer, died by suicide in Pune on September 29, leaving behind allegations of prolonged dowry harassment that had shattered her life. According to a report by Manorama Online, her death has ignited a police investigation into her husband and his family, who now face formal charges after a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The Escalation of Financial Demands

Her father’s complaint to the police details a systematic attempt by the husband’s family to strip Trishna of her autonomy and assets. The demands were reportedly relentless: not only did they insist that Trishna surrender her entire monthly salary to them, but they also pressured her to transfer the ownership of her parents’ home to her mother-in-law. Perhaps most egregious was the demand for a flat valued at approximately one crore rupees to be purchased in the name of her father-in-law.

Photo: Thejas News

The toll of this environment—characterized by both financial extortion and physical abuse—eventually forced Trishna to leave her marital home in 2021 and return to her parents. In a suicide note recovered after the incident, Trishna explicitly named her husband, his mother, his father, his sister, and her father-in-law’s mother as the individuals responsible for her desperate state.

Legal Action and the Scope of the Investigation

Following the discovery of the suicide note and the subsequent complaint, local authorities in Pune have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the five individuals named by Trishna. The case, which highlights the persistent and often fatal consequences of dowry-related harassment in modern professional circles, serves as a grim reminder of the gap between economic independence and domestic safety.

കുടുംബത്തിലെ 7 പേരെ കൊന്ന യുവതി – Churulazhiyumbol EP 19 | Amroha Murder Case | Shabnam Murder Case

While the investigation into the husband and his family proceeds, the incident has drawn renewed attention to the vulnerability of working women within domestic structures that prioritize traditional dowry expectations over individual rights. As the legal process unfolds, the question remains whether the judicial system can effectively hold the accused accountable for the psychological and physical coercion that led to such a tragic end.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In India, you can contact the mental health helpline at 1056 or 0471-2552056.