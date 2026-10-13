Marcela Leszczak and Michał Koterski Appear at Court After Publicly Confirmed Separation

The Reality of the Koterski-Leszczak Proceedings

The couple, who married in early 2024, filed for divorce following a separation that became public in late 2025.

Witnesses at the courthouse, including the model’s mother, observed the pair laughing and interacting casually while awaiting the hearing.

Koterski publicly confirmed that the split was managed through therapy to protect their nine-year-old son, Fryderyk, from the fallout.

A Departure from Traditional Show-Business Breakups

As reported by Pudelek, the atmosphere in the hallway was surprisingly light, with Michał Koterski even joking with the gathered press, quipping that the proceedings would not be a “slaughter” or a “bloody battle.”

The visual evidence corroborated this, as both Leszczak and Koterski were captured smiling and engaged in conversation. According to coverage from Fakt, Leszczak even appeared in court wearing her wedding ring, further emphasizing the lack of overt hostility. This public display of unity is a conscious choice for the pair, who have both spoken about the importance of shielding their son, Fryderyk, from the complexities of their separation.

The Path to the Courtroom

The road to this legal conclusion has been public for over a year. Speculation regarding the couple’s relationship first surfaced in August 2025, when eagle-eyed social media users noted that Leszczak had changed her status to “single.” Following initial requests for privacy, the model confirmed the split a month later at a promotional event, as noted by Pudelek.

Misiek Koterski i Marcela Leszczak rozwodzą się w dobrej atmosferze

The couple’s history, which spans nearly a decade, was defined by a series of high-profile reconciliations and breakups. Despite this volatility, they have remained consistent in their messaging regarding their post-split dynamic. In a recent interview with Viva!, Koterski highlighted the role of therapy in reaching this stage of their relationship, noting that he feels a continued obligation to support Leszczak as the mother of his child.

Milestone Timeline Initial Relationship Early 2017 Birth of Son (Fryderyk) October 2017 Marriage Early 2024 Formal Separation Publicly Confirmed September 2025 First Divorce Hearing October 13, 2026

Managing the Public Narrative

The contrast between the Leszczak-Koterski approach and that of other industry figures is a point of pride for the pair. Koterski has been vocal about his disdain for “publicly airing dirty laundry,” arguing that such behavior is fundamentally harmful to children. This sentiment was echoed by Leszczak in earlier interviews with Plejada, where she admitted that while the decision to divorce was personally painful and involved a sense of “losing a family,” it was a necessary step for their individual well-being.

Photo: FAKT

Their behavior in the courthouse serves as a case study in modern reputation management within the Polish entertainment industry. As Koterski noted in his recent comments to the press, the focus remains on ensuring that their son does not become a casualty of their transition from spouses to co-parents.

For now, the public is left with a rare example of a high-profile dissolution that prioritizes long-term civility over short-term conflict. How do you view the trend of 'conscious uncoupling' in Polish media compared to the more volatile splits in global entertainment?