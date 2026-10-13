EuroMillions Tops €37 Million Jackpot

The EuroMillions jackpot climbs to €37 million for the Tuesday, October 13, 2026 draw after the top tier remained vacant for two consecutive draws, as reported. Players have until 20:15 CET to validate standard 2.50 € grids either online or at authorized retail counters before the evening results are published.

The Bottom Line

The Stakes: A €37 million top prize is up for grabs tonight following consecutive rollovers since early October.

A €37 million top prize is up for grabs tonight following consecutive rollovers since early October. The Deadline: Ticket validation closes sharply at 20:15 CET via physical retailers and the official operator’s digital platform.

Ticket validation closes sharply at 20:15 CET via physical retailers and the official operator’s digital platform. The Extras: Every French ticket automatically enters the My Million draw, securing one guaranteed millionaire in the country.

The Mechanics of a €37 Million Cycle

On October 2, a player in Cantabria, Spain, captured a €28.8 million payout, bringing the previous cycle to a close. According to the sources, the lottery operator restarted the jackpot at the base minimum of €17 million on October 6. Because subsequent draws yielded no tier-one winners matching all five main numbers and two lucky stars, the pool expanded rapidly to €28 million by October 9, and now sits at €37 million.

Three European participants successfully matched the five principal digits, but missed the requisite star combination. Among them, a French entrant missed the ultimate prize by a single star, alongside six other players across Europe who secured the second-tier payout. Additionally, a separate ticket holder in France claimed the nightly My Million windfall, marking the 81st time a French player secured the auxiliary millionaire prize in 2026.

The National Lottery EuroMillions draw results from Friday 09 October 2026

Participation Rules and Pricing Structure

Participating in the Tuesday evening draw requires selecting five numbers between 1 and 50, alongside two additional stars numbered 1 through 12. A standard entry costs 2.50 €. Of that sum, 2.20 € feeds the pan-European jackpot pool, while the remaining 0.30 € funds the My Million raffle code printed on every ticket issued in France.

For participants seeking auxiliary outcomes, the optional “Étoile+” feature adds 1 € per combination to unlock a secondary prize matrix across 13 distinct winning tiers. The mathematical odds of capturing the tier-one jackpot remain fixed at one in 139,838,160. Entry terminals and digital portals enforce a strict cutoff at 20:15 CET. Tickets validated at 20:16 CET automatically shift toward the subsequent Friday session with no exceptions.

Draw Date Announced Jackpot Tier-1 Status October 2, 2026 €28,800,000 Won in Spain (Cantabria) October 6, 2026 €17,000,000 Rollover October 9, 2026 €28,000,000 Rollover (3 second-tier winners) October 13, 2026 €37,000,000 Pending tonight’s draw

Statistical Trends and Selection Approaches

Statistical tracking published by the sources highlights notable absences among historical draws leading into Tuesday’s event. The number 43 leads the frequency deficit tables, having gone unselected for 42 draws. It is followed by the number 6 at a 30-draw absence and the 21 at 24 draws. Among the star ranks, the number 9 has remained absent for 12 draws.

Conversely, players examining recent patterns note that the combination drawn on October 9 featured the 5, 20, 24, 31, and 45, accompanied by stars 5 and 10. Long-term archives maintained since 2004 show the number 22 remaining the least frequently drawn main digit overall, with 157 total appearances. Lottery operators emphasize that every session operates independently, ensuring all combinations retain identical mathematical probabilities regardless of past outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the official deadline to purchase a ticket for the October 13 draw?

Ticket sales close strictly at 20:15 CET across all physical retail outlets and the operator’s digital platform. Any entry validated past this minute is automatically assigned to the following Friday draw.

When are the winning codes and numbers published?

The main EuroMillions numbers are published from 21:15 CET onward. Complete prize distribution reports typically become available around 22:00 CET.

How does the My Million mechanic operate in France?

Every standard grid validated in France generates a unique alphanumeric code. One of these codes is randomly selected during every Tuesday and Friday session, guaranteeing a distinct millionaire winner on French soil independently of the main European jackpot outcome.