Greta Thunberg Joins Nationwide Student Protests in France

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesting students outside the Paul Éluard high school in Saint-Denis on Tuesday, lending her visibility to a French youth movement demanding urgent upgrades to overcrowded classrooms, crumbling facilities, and severe teacher shortages.

A Movement Gains Momentum Across France

The student mobilization, now entering its third week, has disrupted educational facilities nationwide as teenagers construct blockades using security barriers and bins outside hundreds of schools. According to figures reported by the Agence France-Presse, the protests have drawn substantial crowds, including more than 70,000 participants in a single day last Thursday, while interior ministry numbers recorded higher turnouts in previous major demonstrations.

🔴France LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins French Students on Day of Nationwide Protests in Paris | N18G

University student unions have also stepped into the fray in solidarity with the high schoolers. The university union l’Union declared on X that authorities were ignoring their grievances, prompting students to take their demands directly to the streets. Educational authorities reported that approximately 200 of the country’s 3,700 high schools faced complete closures on Tuesday, while others canceled classes or shifted to online learning.

Speaking to reporters in the Parisian suburb, Thunberg emphasized the exclusion of youth from key national conversations. “Young people are not being included in the conversation. Our future is being robbed away from us,” she told AFP outside the Saint-Denis facility, adding that schools are severely lacking necessary public investment.

Greta Thunberg Paris Protest LIVE: Climate Activist Joins Student High School Walkout | NDTV World

Government Response to Student Protests

The protests have triggered friction between student demands and a French government attempting to manage a widening national deficit. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu addressed the nation to pledge fully funded responses by late October, while Education Minister Édouard Geffray announced the deployment of substitute teachers to address the most severe staff shortages. However, student organizers and teachers maintain that these administrative pledges remain vague.

Security forces have maintained a heavy presence outside demonstrations, leading to clashes and numerous arrests. The Ministry of Justice reported that more than 6,800 individuals, primarily minors, have been taken into police custody since the movement began in late September. Allegations of police brutality have also surfaced, prompting legal investigations into at least 24 separate incidents. To safeguard teenagers from potential violence, lawyers donning robes formed protective human chains around demonstrators during Tuesday’s rallies.

Photo: The Guardian

Metric / Detail Reported Figure High School Closures (Tuesday) ~200 schools out of 3,700 Police Custody Total 6,800+ individuals (mostly minors) Protest Turnout (Previous Marches) 70,000+ to 260,000+ participants Police Brutality Investigations 24 active investigations

Political Polarization Ahead of Presidential Elections

President Macron urged restraint from all sides during remarks at a car show, noting that the underlying issues require careful consultation and mutual respect. Meanwhile, authorities implemented temporary bans on public gatherings exceeding three people in specific areas through October 16, even as organizers pressed forward with coordinated marches through Paris and regional cities.

Further public rallies opposing the rising cost of living are scheduled to follow the student demonstrations this coming Saturday, signaling that broader economic discontent may sustain the momentum of the youth protests.

LIVE: Greta Thunberg joins student protests in France