French Student Protests: Macron Faces Calls for Education Overhaul Amid Rising Cost of Living Concerns

France faces student demonstrations as unions and the far-left opposition party France Unbowed back rallies protesting deteriorating classroom conditions, dilapidated buildings, and teacher shortages, according to RTE.ie. Authorities remain on high alert for violence following weeks of unrest that have already resulted in more than 70,000 protesters taking to the streets and approximately 500 arrests.

Blockades, Clashes, and Mounting Arrests Across French Lycées

The student mobilization stems from anger over overcrowded class schedules, missing teachers, and failing infrastructure in upper secondary schools, known as lycées. Protesters have utilized dumpsters and other street debris to block school entrances, leading to frequent clashes with law enforcement. According to the French education ministry, only 130 of the country’s 3,700 lycées were closed on Sunday, though officials noted that while school closures are declining, the violence associated with the movement is intensifying.

France Student Protests Explode as Macron Faces Growing Pressure

Injuries have mounted on both sides. The education ministry reported that eight teaching staff members were injured recently, primarily in the Paris region, Bordeaux, and Lyon. In Reims, a Paris suburb, and Marseille, school workers and police officers sustained injuries after fireworks were shot through tubes. Conversely, student groups and rights organizations accuse police of deploying disproportionate force, pointing to severe injuries sustained by young demonstrators.

One teenage protester lost a hand from a police stun grenade, another lost teeth from a tear-gas canister fired at close range, and a third lost an eye. Over the course of the protests, more than 6,800 people—largely minors—have been taken into police custody, prompting the justice ministry to open internal investigations into 24 allegations of brutality.

French mayor shields students during protests

Contrasting Cultural Attitudes Toward Civic Protest

The willingness of French youth to mobilize en masse contrasts sharply with other Western nations. In contrast, France weaves the language of rights, citizenship, and collective power directly into its educational curriculum, teaching students as young as 11 to debate and view protesting as a fundamental right and civic duty.

Writing from her perspective as an expatriate in The Irish Times, Avril King noted that these demonstrations highlight the tangible nature of French civic life, where societal change is viewed as something actively forged by citizens rather than debated solely behind closed doors. At the same time, the friction between state authority and student grievance has placed families in a difficult position regarding mandatory schooling and political involvement.

Photo: The Irish Times

Metric / Event Recorded Figure Total Nationwide Protesters (Peak Week) 70,000+ Total Individuals Taken Into Custody 6,800+ (largely minors) Arrests Connected to Recent Marches ~500 Targeted Substitute Teacher Deployment 3,000 across 114 worst-affected high schools Demanded Lycée Budget Boost (Union) €10 billion

Government Response and Broader Public Unrest

President Emmanuel Macron urged restraint from protesters, telling reporters that the pupils’ grievances regarding school infrastructure and staffing require time, consultation, and mutual respect. In an attempt to quell the unrest ahead of half-term holidays, the government pledged to deploy 3,000 substitute teachers to the 114 worst-affected high schools. However, national student unions dismissed the measure as insufficient crumbs, demanding a €10 billion financial boost for the lycée system instead.

While the education ministry attempts to normalize attendance, the intersection of student anger, heavy-handed policing tactics, and wider economic discontent threatens to widen the political fracture facing the Élysée Palace.

French government scrambles to calm nationwide student protests • FRANCE 24 English