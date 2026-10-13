Guardians Beat Rays 7-3 in ALCS Game 1 Following Bullpen Collapse

The Tampa Bay Rays dropped Game 1 of the American League Championship Series 7-3 to the Cleveland Guardians on October 12, 2026, at Tropicana Field, following a late-game bullpen collapse that allowed five runs over the final two frames.

Here is why that matters. The Rays entered Monday night’s contest riding high after sweeping the New York Yankees in the previous round. But a grinding seven-inning effort from starter Drew Rasmussen unraveled as the bullpen ran out of gas, handing Cleveland an early series advantage and putting immediate pressure on Tampa Bay’s pitching depth.

Early Sparks Fade at Tropicana Field

Tampa Bay drew first blood early in the matchup. With two outs in the opening frame, Junior Caminero and Jonny DeLuca ripped consecutive RBI knocks to stake the Rays to a 2-0 lead. Rasmussen kept that advantage secure through five frames, racking up seven strikeouts while keeping the Cleveland bats at bay.

FULL 9th Inning UNCUT! Guardians vs Rays 🔥 ALCS Game 1

But the Guardians chipped away as the night wore on. In the sixth, Chase DeLauter jumped on a heater from Rasmussen and launched an opposite-field solo shot over the right-center wall. An inning later, Patrick Bailey pulled Cleveland even by hooking a solo blast down the right-field line, ending Rasmussen’s night with the score knotted at 2-2.

The Bullpen Meltdown in the Late Frames

The game turned decisively in the eighth inning against Tampa Bay relievers Tyler Wells and Ian Seymour. José Ramírez sparked the rally with a hustle infield single. DeLauter followed by ripping a double down the line, and Nathaniel Lowe laced a go-ahead, two-run single to make it 4-2.

Guardians put up 7 RUNS in ALCS Game 1 win over the Rays 🔥 | ESPN MLB

Tampa Bay tried to answer immediately in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch-hitter Cedric Mullins ambushed Erik Sabrowski with a solo shot to right field, trimming the deficit to 4-3. But the Tampa Bay bullpen was ultimately unable to contain Cleveland’s late surge, suffering an embarrassing collapse that handed the game to the visitors.

That ninth-inning meltdown put the contest completely out of reach. Ramírez delivered the knockout blow with two outs, lining an RBI single into right off Cole Sulser to make it 5-3. After Sulser walked DeLauter, mid-season acquisition Jo Adell stepped up against Kevin Kelly and ripped a two-run double down the third-base line, sealing the 7-3 scoreline. Cade Smith then slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth on six pitches.

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Game Detail Statistic Date October 12, 2026 Venue Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. Final Score Cleveland Guardians 7, Tampa Bay Rays 3 Cleveland Hits 14 hits Key Performers José Ramírez & Chase DeLauter (6 combined hits)

The Road Ahead in the ALCS

Cleveland pounded out 14 hits against six different Tampa Bay arms, with Ramírez and DeLauter combining for six knocks on the night. The victory sets a difficult precedent for the Rays, shifting the series narrative entirely toward their late-game pitching vulnerabilities.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, where the Rays will look to regroup against a surging Cleveland offense.

EVERY PLAY from Guardians vs. Rays ALCS Game 1