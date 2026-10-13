Caltrans Completes $288 Million American River Bridge Project in Sacramento

Local dignitaries, law enforcement officials, cyclists, and partners from the California Department of Transportation gathered at Cal Expo on Oct. 7 to celebrate the completion of the $288 million American River Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The rehabilitation effort on State Route 51, also known as the Capital City Freeway, spans from north of the B Street underpass to north of the Exposition Boulevard overcrossing in Sacramento. The extensive construction work involved replacing the bridge deck, protecting the bridge piers from scour—the erosion of soil around bridge supports caused by fast-moving water—and installing a Class I bicycle path. This new addition establishes a dedicated, separated bicycle route across the American River, improving safety for active transportation users.

Improving Access to Regional Medical Centers and Employment Hubs

This project aligns with Caltrans’ mission of improving lives and communities through transportation, said Caltrans District 3 Director Sergio Aceves.

$288 million American River Bridge rehabilitation project completed in Sacramento

Beyond the structural upgrades to the roadway and bridge deck, the project creates a multimodal connection linking downtown Sacramento with the eastern side of the city. For residents and travelers, this corridor serves as a critical transit route to major regional medical centers, local employment opportunities, and primary activity hubs.

The structural enhancements are designed to improve ride quality and extend the operational lifespan of a vital piece of infrastructure. By reinforcing the bridge piers against hydrological erosion and replacing worn-out decking surfaces, the project mitigates long-term transit vulnerability across the river.

Hello Sacramento! Today's #Update on the American River Bridge Project is about #safetyfirst. The bike path is NOT open yet. That beautiful 14 feet wide, illuminated, fenced, brand new bike path is NOT open to the public…yet. Please refrain from going through the closure. pic.twitter.com/LaVqNgqHNU — https://x.com/CaltransDist3/status/2062941019449274455

Caltrans Manages Thousands of Lane Miles Across Multiple Counties

Caltrans District 3 oversees 4,385 lane miles across 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Agency officials continue to urge motorists to remain alert in work zones and reduce speeds for the safety of travelers and maintenance crews.

Drivers seeking real-time traffic updates for the Capital City Freeway and surrounding routes can access the Caltrans QuickMap tool online or download the QuickMap application from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Ongoing construction updates and lane closures are also posted directly by Caltrans District 3 on social media platforms including X and Facebook.

Sacramento’s American River Bridge Project Is Finally Complete

References

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 3 – Project updates and regional lane mile data.